Cleaning The Hoover Vacuum With 'Outstanding Suction Power' Has This One Nifty Design Feature—and It's on Sale Spoiler: It has an automatic cord function. By Sanah Faroke Published on March 10, 2023 06:00AM EST We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Spring cleaning season is about to take off as warmer weather approaches, and that means a new vacuum is in order. You might already have one for quick touch ups, but with all the dirt, hair, and pollen about to come front and center, chances are you'll need a heavy-duty cleaner, too. That's where this upright Hoover vacuum comes in—and it's currently on sale. The Hoover WindTunnel Whole House Rewind upright vacuum is the cleaning tool made to clean everyday and stubborn messes in a pinch. The vacuum cleaner has a corded design, which means it had a consistent power source to deliver impressive suction power throughout its entire runtime. Amazon To buy: $110 (was $140); amazon.com. While some people prefer less forceful stick options because they hate wrapping up the cord, this pick gives you the best of both worlds. Not only do you experience effective suction, but it also has a nifty feature that rewinds the cord automatically back into the device with the push of a button. That means no more wrapping, yanking, or struggling to pick wires up off the floor. As for the vacuum's efficacy, it can suck up lightweight dust bunnies as well as deeply embedded dirt particles. This is thanks to the Hoover's WindTunnel design that keeps debris moving in the dust chamber, preventing blockage in the HEPA filter. You can use this to clean various floor types, including tiles, hardwoods, and carpets. It even has a knob on the vacuum's head to adjust the suction based on the carpet's pile height. While your main focus might be the floors, you'll probably want to do a deep sweep at the beginning of spring. That's where the included attachments come in handy—the extended reach tool gets cobwebs in ceiling corners, the soft-bristle option cleans dust on blinds, and the hose removes hair from couches. 10 Clever Home Finds to Upgrade the Way You Organize and Clean Your Space—Starting at $4 The Hoover vacuum has earned tons of five-star ratings on Amazon, with so many people gushing over how intense it is—in a good way. "For years, we have bought the high-priced vacuums only to be disappointed by their performance. This model provides excellent suction and outstanding tools," wrote one shopper who confirmed it provides "outstanding suction power." They even continued, "The Wind Tunnel picked up dirt in the carpet that the other machines had not been picking up." Want to see how much this vacuum can pick up at your place? Grab the Hoover WindTunnel upright vacuum now while it's marked down.