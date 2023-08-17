Save $90 on the Best-Selling Hoover Carpet Cleaner That Can Make Rugs Look ‘Brand New Again'

Dealing with unruly stains, pet accidents, and stubborn dirt in your carpets? Then you know scrubbing your surfaces with paper towels and cleaning solution just won’t cut it. However, a carpet cleaner will definitely do the trick—and right now, Hoover’s best-selling carpet cleaner is one of the cheapest available on Amazon.

Anyone on the hunt for an affordable carpet shampooer needs to check out the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner while it’s 38 percent off. If you look on Amazon right now, you won’t find a better deal. The Amazon best-seller has more than 33,400 five-star ratings so far. And the best part is, this Hoover is dubbed the “best carpet cleaner ever” by shoppers who have tried others and say “it’s by far the best.”

Amazon

The Hoover carpet cleaner works with a large water tank and a brush roll system with durable, rotating bristles to scrub out spills and suck up liquid messes in just a few swipes. It features some seriously impressive suction power that pulls up all the gunk within the V-shaped nozzle on the cleaner’s head. And since the nozzle covers the entire front of the device, you know you’re cleaning more surface area with less time and effort. One shopper even said that, after using it, their rug “looks brand new again.”

While many carpet cleaners can, well, clean—not all of them can dry. According to the brand, this model uses what it calls HeatForce technology, which heats the carpet’s fibers, giving you a fast drying time. Reviewers advise using the heated air several times on your carpet for quicker results. One person wrote, “This carpet and upholstery cleaner is as good, if not better than any machine I have ever rented.” They also confirmed, “The carpets felt nearly dry when I finished… This may be my new favorite household appliance.”

Not only is the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe cleaner great for your carpet and rugs, but people also use it on their upholstered couches, carpeted stairs, car seats, and more, too. This pick comes with a handy spot cleaning tool that has an 8-foot hose and a mini nozzle to get all those areas above the floor to deliver “mind-blowing results” according to one shopper who says their car rug now “looks almost new.” They note that it takes a lot of effort, but “if you’re willing to put in the work, this thing can work magic.”

If you’re ready to see how clean your carpets can actually look, snap up this popular Hoover carpet cleaner while it’s on sale at Amazon now. And for even more super helpful cleaning gadgets, check out these other deals below.

