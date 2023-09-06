Hoover’s Spot Carpet Cleaner That Leaves Furniture ‘Looking Brand New’ Is on Sale for $100

Vacuums can pick up a lot, but they can’t fully clean those deep-rooted messes. If you’re looking for a quick way to really remove spills and stains from carpets and furniture, we have a simple solution. It’s this popular Hoover spot cleaner that’s on sale for $100.

Hoover’s CleanSlate Pet Carpet Spot Cleaner that’s a fan-favorite on Amazon is currently 33 percent off. The best-selling find has more than 2,800 five-star ratings and has been dubbed “the best spot cleaner” by several shoppers. The versatile tool can clean carpeted stairs, couch cushions, and living room rugs with its portable design and lightweight build. To begin cleaning, simply add the Hoover cleaning solution to the tank, plug in the device, and you’re good to go!

Amazon

The three-step cleaning device is especially helpful for parents with little ones who spill food and drinks or pet owners with furry friends that track in dirt and debris. Just spray the designated area, scrub in the cleaning spray, and use the vacuum hose nozzle to suck up the mess. One shopper wrote, “We’ve had this for a couple months now and it made a 20-year-old stained-up couch look good as new.” They also said,“[It’s] a lifesaver for any accidents my cat has on the carpet.”

As long as there is an outlet nearby, you can clean any room in your home thanks to the Hoover’s extended reach design. But if you’re interested in a cordless option, the brand also has that model on sale for $200. Plus, the spot device comes with different cleaning accessories like a small brush tool that targets small crevices as well as cleaning bristle and rubber inserts for the large brush tool to cover bigger messes.

When you’re finished cleaning, you can use the built-in hose tool to rinse out all the collected dirt inside the tank and put it away until its next use. The gadget’s compact build makes it easy to store in cabinets and closets, taking up minimal space. And since the spot carpet cleaner is lightweight, it’s perfect for anyone to pick up and carry. Even people with back issues love it and call it an “embarrassingly good cleaner.”

A shopper said “it’s literally a miracle device.” And another shopper called it a “lifesaver” and claimed, “Within minutes, my couch was back to looking brand new.”

One final shopper who deals with pet accidents from their two dogs wrote, “No sweat with this portable cleaner! I have been able to fully clean up every mess since purchasing.” The reviewer used the Hoover to clean their mattresses, upholstered furniture, and car rugs. They even confirm the wet “spots dry very quickly.”

Grab the Hoover CleanSlate Pet Spot Cleaner while it’s on sale for $100, or continue scrolling to see even more discounted Hoover products at Amazon.

Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner

Amazon

Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Vacuum