Hoops Are the Earrings of the Summer—Our 4 Favorite Pairs

If there is one piece of jewelry that can truly elevate an outfit, it’s a pair of hoops. These earrings can be simple, formal, cool, or even office-appropriate. Famed jeweler and founder of George The Jeweler, George Khalife, is a big fan of them. “They say hoop earrings have superpowers. With one accessory, you can completely elevate your look. Summer is that highly anticipated time when you feel fun, flirty, and fierce,” he says.

If your summer days are filled with events and opportunities to get dressed up, why not put on a pair of hoops? “Whether you're going for a more casual or fancy look, you've understood the assignment by throwing on a pair of hoops. They look great on everyone and often complete that perfect summer look.”

Here’s everything you need to know about this trend, as well as the best ways to style hoops and a few of our favorite pairs.

On-Trend Hoop Styles

Hoops come in all shapes, sizes, and styles. Khalife tells me; the most popular are the traditional hoop and huggies, which have a smaller diameter and sit close to the earlobe. “Hoops can be anywhere from half an inch to three inches in diameter but vary in thickness, adding to the drama! They are sassy, bold, and display confidence.”

Huggies are very much in style for summer 2023. “They usually ‘hug the ear,’ making them a practical everyday choice for someone who loves hoops. Huggies also look great on someone who has multiple piercings.”

The Best Ways to Style Hoops

Khalife suggests having several pairs of hoops in your jewlery wardrobe, if possible. “First, you want a standard, medium-thickness, yellow-gold pair. I recommend two inches for this. These are perfect for going to a fun event or at night.”

Next up, he recommends having a pair of thicker, slightly smaller hoops to switch between. “These can work day or night, and the thickness makes a statement!"

A medium one-inch pair of white gold hoops is another style Khalife likes. "These are classy and work-appropriate. I suggest white to mix it up a little, but any color will do.”

He is also a fan of classic hoops that measure approximately one inch. “These are your dressy hoop, put them on with formal wear, or when you feel like shining, you won't be disappointed.”

Lastly, the jeweler thinks a small pair of huggies is an ideal accessory. “They look nice any time or place. If you have many ear piercings, try a huggie in the first hole and a diamond stud behind it.”

How to Style Hoops With Other Jewelry

Khalife likes to match gold hoops with a gold choker or a gold herringbone chain. “Add a gold bracelet or ring for a cool, trendy look. I suggest keeping it all gold.”

However, if you prefer white gold, Khalife tells me it's best to pair white gold hoops with other white gold pieces, such as a diamond tennis bracelet or a ring.

Do you like diamond hoops? Whether they’re real or faux, these versatile hoops can be paired with anything.

Our Favorite Hoops

Jordan Road

Jordan Road Olive Hoops

These chic huggies ($35) are a great buy. A little dressed up, yet casual enough to complement jeans, this accessory is elegant enough for date night or when you need to look more polished at an event.



Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Jovie Gold Beaded Hoop Earrings

Hoops are a great way to add a pop of color around your face. These Kendra Scott hoops ($90) feature variegated dark teal magnesite beads for an easy, fun look. They’re perfect for summer brunches and warm evenings. Wear them with a white dress.



George the Jeweler

George The Jeweler Diamond Hoops in 14k Gold

You can’t go wrong with diamond hoops. This gorgeous, diamond-encrusted pair ($1,199) has a classic look, and are an investment that you will wear for years to come.



Maya Brenner

Maya Brenner Oval Hoops

Like the look of a classic hoop but want something a little more interesting? These Maya Brenner Oval Hoops ($325) give the timeless aesthetic a bit of a modern twist. Choose from gold, white gold, or rose gold.