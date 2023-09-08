This Pack of Fridge Organizers Completely Overhauled My Setup—and It’s 41% Off

In my multiple multi-roommate situations, fridge space has usually been the toughest area of compromise. With grocery prices soaring, we all rely on bulk retailers and bargains, which means that both fridge and freezer space are at a premium for all of us wanting to save on food and drink costs. While I’ve caved and gotten a mini fridge to at least give myself some room for leftovers and my afternoon-ritual Diet Cokes (and perhaps a half-open bottle of wine), our main fridge is always nothing short of overwhelming. Frustrated, I bought an eight-pack of clear fridge organizers from Amazon to compress and optimize our grocery hauls, successfully cramming each of our items into the fridge at once in an attempt that was nothing short of miraculous—and the set is now on sale for 41 percent off for a limited time.

Hoojo Refrigerator Eight-Piece Clear Organizer Bins Set

Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 8pcs Clear Plastic Bins For Fridge

Amazon

I was first inspired to buy this set of clear acrylic organizers because I used to work for a professional home organizer. Watching her before-and-after slideshows convinced me that the right tools could completely transform your space, and I’m always sensitive to having little room as a professional product reviewer; let’s just say, goods pile up, so it’s absolutely crucial that everything has its place in my home. 

These organizers keep me accountable to stay tidy and make it easy to find perishable foods in the chaos of the fridge before they go bad (and therefore save me money on expired fruits and vegetables), and can even be helpful in keeping track of who owns what in a multi-person refrigerator. They’re also easy to wipe down piece by piece, although this particular set is not dishwasher safe, so I’ve noticed they keep the fridge a lot cleaner than having to remove its entire stock to deep-clean shelves.

The Hoojo Refrigerator Eight-Piece Clear Organizer Bins Set comes with multiple stackable organizers each of the same size. They’re all sturdy and medium-capacity, fitting up to eight cans apiece (or a ton of produce, condiments, or groceries of various sizes). I use one of mine to house a sheer pile of clementines that would otherwise be rolling all over the fridge, as my roommates have already claimed the built-in drawers. Sometimes, I’ll even organize them by meal to remind me of particular combinations of ingredients I planned on whipping up for a quick weekday dinner I wanted to challenge myself to. I even love that they’re freezer-safe, so I could stick them up top without worrying about them shattering.

Organizers tend to get pricey, so you should act quickly to buy the Hoojo Refrigerator Eight-Piece Clear Organizer Bins Set while they’re 41 percent off. You can use them in the fridge, freezer, bathroom, office, or wherever your heart desires, and you’ll find yourself surprised by how easily the set might transform your food preparation and access. Shop the set now on Amazon while it’s only $18. Oh, and you can shop other similar picks, too.

