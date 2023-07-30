This Best-Selling Floor Cleaner With 9,600+ Five-Star Ratings Makes ‘Mopping a Breeze,’ and It’s Only $18

On your list of cleaning to-dos, mopping has probably earned a spot at the bottom. The time and effort it takes to break out the bucket and gloves can cause you to push it off for days or weeks on end. If you’re in need of an easier solution to get the job done, look no further. This best-selling floor cleaner alleviates some of the dirty work, and it’s on sale for $18 at Amazon.

The Homtoyou Spray Mop is currently 34 percent off with an additional 5 percent coupon available. It has secured a spot on the best-sellers list and has earned more than 9,600 five-star ratings. Several shoppers have dubbed it as “the best mop ever” due to its versatile design and ability to clean hardwood floors, tiles, grout, and other surfaces. When it comes to cleaning with this mop, you don’t have to dunk its dirty head in and out of water or scrub tirelessly on your hands and knees to get the job done.

Amazon

Cleaning floors has never been more effortless thanks to the mop’s gliding head and built-in spray combination. The bigger the mess, the more you can squirt cleaning solution by clicking on the button located on the mop’s handle. Just be sure to place one of the included microfiber pads on the bottom before using and then you’re free to wipe away! The mop’s spray bottle can be refilled at any point, but it's large enough to be able to clean your whole home in one go. One shopper wrote how its easy-to-use structure “makes mopping a breeze.”

You can also clean around furniture and into tight corners throughout your home without any issues because of its rotating head that can move at any angle. One shopper wrote how the mop “seems to get in the nooks and crannies” with ease. The mop is also lightweight and cordless, so you can carry it around without getting tired or tangled up. An extra bonus? The mop comes with a scraping tool for tougher spots and three microfiber pads that can be machine washed and reused. Tip: While the scraping tool can be used for sticky spills, it can also scrape hair from the pads themselves.

Perfect for dorms, apartments, or smaller spaces, the mop’s compact build is easy to use and store away and pull back out at any point. One shopper wrote how “it’s easy to put together and very slim” before adding how it can be stood up itself or even hung on a wall. The shopper also noted that you can easily use the mop with your favorite cleaning product.

Another shopper who recommends the product for any pregnant woman or person with back pain said it was, “The best investment of $20! I got it a few hours ago, and my house is sparkling clean now. Perfect for quick cleanups and refreshing the house.”

Change the way you mop for good and grab the Homtoyou Spray Mop while it’s on sale for $18 at Amazon.