October 23, 2022

When it comes to decorating tight living areas, versatility is key. Small spaces require a smart storage strategy, and multipurpose accessories and furniture that look chic while secretly concealing unavoidable unwanted clutter in your home. Tiny spaces don’t have to be limited aesthetically when you have clever and creative storage options on your side. Whether you’re looking to add extra seating or texture to your living space or you just want somewhere cozy to kick back and relax, a storage ottoman can save you the headache of figuring out how to accommodate a new accessory when you’re limited on space.

Amazon customers have found just that in the Homepop Round Storage Ottoman, which has a stellar overall 4.8-star rating from over 5,000 shoppers. Reviewers rave that the accessory is practical enough to store everything they want to keep out of sight, from extra charging cords and books to snug throws and doggy chew toys, all without sacrificing style. This ottoman has 19 colors to choose from in woven and velvet upholstery options, and features a lift-off lid so you can stow away just about anything in the 19 inch base. And you’re in luck: Select colors of the model are currently on sale starting at $69.

HomePop by Kinfine Fabric Upholstered Round Storage Ottoman - Velvet Button Tufted Ottoman with Removable Lid, Teal

To buy: $69; amazon.com.

One shopper bought the “lovely accent piece” to tidy up their home office and craft area—and shared that even their cat approves of the top-selling ottoman. They noted that the velvet fabric was “super soft” and the lid was “sufficiently padded” to ensure comfort.

A second reviewer commended the durability of the ottoman after they bought the accessory for their first apartment as extra seating. In the two and half years that they’ve owned it, the “sturdy little stool” has served as a temporary office chair and guest room bedside table while efficiently keeping clutter out of sight.

If you're looking for a discreet storage solution that's equal parts functional and stylish, the Homepop Round Storage Ottoman is a chic, space-saving option shoppers swear by. Snap it up while it's still on sale starting at $69 at Amazon.

