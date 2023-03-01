Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Topper Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud,’ and It Has a Double Discount

Sleep is the most important factor in whether or not I’m going to have a good day, even more so than my morning cup of coffee: A good night’s rest can truly make or break my productivity. However, mattresses are no small investment, and it can be tricky to find the perfect one to complement how you sleep. Mattress toppers help elevate your bed and your sleep—so if you’re having trouble getting good rest or are waking up with aches and pains, instead of splurging on a new mattress, add extra support to your current one by adding a topper.

An affordable solution, the HomeMate Mattress Topper is currently on sale at a double discount at Amazon. The topper’s surface of flannel fabric makes for a luxuriously soft feel. Stuffed with 100 percent polyester virgin fiber, the plush padding is breathable and prevents you from getting too hot while sleeping. Especially during hot summer nights, waking up in the morning slightly sticky is not an uncommon occurrence. The mattress topper helps combat sweat with its highly absorbent material that dries quickly—keeping you cool and comfortable.

Amazon

To buy: From $50 with coupon (was from $86); amazon.com.

It’s overstuffed so not only do you get extra cushioning, but as you sink into sleep, the topper will cradle your body without sinking, offering added support. Designed with 3D velvet instead of traditional padding, it elevates the topper to have a hotel-like feel. This must explain why the comfiest beds are found when you’re on vacation.

One customer who left the mattress a five-star review, checked the mattress of the last hotel they stayed at to see what they should buy to help ease their post-sleep pain. “This HomeMate topper looked a lot like the hotel bed. I ordered this topper, waited two days to air out, and placed it on the bed.” They continued, saying it’s “very comfortable, does not go flat, and stays in place, unlike some toppers.”

The topper is Oeko-Tex 100 certified, which means it’s made without harmful substances. Whether you have sensitive skin, are a hot sleeper, or have little ones you don’t want to be exposed to potentially harmful materials—the topper is safe to use. Caring for the mattress topper is simple, throw it in the wash on a gentle cycle and tumble dry.

Another five-star reviewer who had been looking for a solution to their too-firm bed said, “I've had some issues with back pain, so I bought this to help give it some cushion. I've slept great the last two nights! It's like sleeping on a cloud.”

Before switching out your mattress, try out a topper like the HomeMate Mattress Topper, which is on sale for up to 59 percent off with a double discount thanks to a clickable coupon at Amazon.

