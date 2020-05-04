Wayfair Is Having a Huge Sale on Outdoor Fire Pits Right Now
Save up to 60 percent.
While you may not be able to jet off on a typical vacation this summer, you can bring the resort vibes to your own outdoor space with the help of a few upgrades. And what screams summer more than a backyard fire pit? Perfect for roasting marshmallows or staying warm with a glass of wine in hand well into the fall, outdoor fire pits can seriously elevate your backyard. And so many are on sale at Wayfair right now.
The online retailer is having a huge outdoor sale right now, with a wide selection of fire pits marked down as much as 60 percent through June 1. That means you have a little less than a month to take advantage of the savings and turn your backyard into the ultimate vacation destination.
Save big on simple wood-burning fire pits like this traditional steel piece currently on sale for $176 or invest in this modern gas fire-pit table while it’s 52 percent off. There are plenty of options to choose from, including rustic metal pits and sleek concrete tables. Ahead, shop eight of the best deals on fire pits available at Wayfair right now.
Wade Logan Dark Grey Olivet Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
Contemporary and minimalist, this weather-resistant fire pit doubles as a patio table. It runs on propane and has a push-button ignition for easy use. You can even adjust the flames to your liking.
To buy: $560 (was $680); wayfair.com.
Charlton Home Flanigan Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
This steel wood-burning fire pit offers a more traditional look. It comes with a spark screen for safety and a decorative weathered steel exterior for a rustic, worn-in appearance. Use it year-round to keep your patio warm and create a cozy atmosphere.
To buy: $110 (was $140); wayfair.com.
Orren Ellis Grice Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
It doesn’t get more modern than a round concrete fire pit. You can fire up this weather- and rust-resistant piece with the push of a button and simply wipe it clean with a dry cloth. Its filter can accommodate lava rocks, glass fire beads, or artificial logs.
To buy: $570 (was $705); wayfair.com.
Bayou Breeze Orlando Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
This steel gas fire-pit table would make an impressive backyard centerpiece, and right now it’s a whopping 52 percent off. Its large design hides the propane fuel tank for a sleek look, and it comes with a lid and cover to protect the table from the elements.
To buy: $270 (was $559); wayfair.com.
Ebern Designs Upside Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Ideal for a contemporary backyard, this durable wood-burning fire pit is made of heat-resistant steel and features a large rectangular fire basin. It’s sturdy and weather-resistant with a modern design to go with minimalist patio furniture.
To buy: $208 (was $450); wayfair.com.
Latitude Run Arnsten Steel Propane Fire Pit Table
This cylindrical fire pit table is large enough to conceal the propane fuel tank it needs to function inside its frame, and it features slate tiles and natural lava rocks that will fit right with your backyard set up. You can also easily adjust its flame level to create the perfect outdoor experience.
To buy: $300 (was $559); wayfair.com.
Millwood Pines Jain Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table
With a classic square shape and geometric spark screen, this wood-burning fire-pit table goes with just about any existing patio decor. It boasts an antique bronze finish and comes with a fire poker and cover.
To buy: $123 (was $450); wayfair.com.
Latitude Run Caelan Outdoor Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
Great for smaller spaces, this lightweight concrete fire pit is stylish and efficient. It stores a hidden fuel tank inside its frame and offers just enough tabletop space to rest a cup of coffee or glass of wine.
To buy: $480 (was $590); wayfair.com.