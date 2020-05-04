Wayfair Is Having a Huge Sale on Outdoor Fire Pits Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While you may not be able to jet off on a typical vacation this summer, you can bring the resort vibes to your own outdoor space with the help of a few upgrades. And what screams summer more than a backyard fire pit? Perfect for roasting marshmallows or staying warm with a glass of wine in hand well into the fall, outdoor fire pits can seriously elevate your backyard. And so many are on sale at Wayfair right now.

The online retailer is having a huge outdoor sale right now, with a wide selection of fire pits marked down as much as 60 percent through June 1. That means you have a little less than a month to take advantage of the savings and turn your backyard into the ultimate vacation destination.

Save big on simple wood-burning fire pits like this traditional steel piece currently on sale for $176 or invest in this modern gas fire-pit table while it’s 52 percent off. There are plenty of options to choose from, including rustic metal pits and sleek concrete tables. Ahead, shop eight of the best deals on fire pits available at Wayfair right now.