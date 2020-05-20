Wayfair and AllModern’s Memorial Day Sales Already Started—Here’s What to Buy
You can save up to 70 percent on furniture, mattresses, appliances, and more.
It’s not quite Memorial Day yet, but Wayfair and AllModern have already started their sales—and that means you can get a head start on shopping and hopefully spend more time outside this weekend.
Since Wayfair and AllModern are sister sites, both retailers have massive markdowns for the holiday weekend. Wayfair’s sale has up to 70 percent off on furniture, appliances, cookware, and more, while AllModern has bedding, decor, and furniture discounted by up to 65 percent. Plus, AllModern shoppers can save an additional 15 percent on their purchases by entering the promo code LETSGO at checkout.
Because both sales include so many amazing deals, we dug through thousands of markdowns in order to find the ones that are actually worth buying. For example, you can get your hands on this modern love seat that normally costs $525 for just $175 (!) with AllModern’s extra discount. Plenty of bedding is discounted too, like this popular sheet set (it has over 14,500 reviews) and this linen duvet cover that shoppers call high-quality and breathable.
And if you’re baking now more than ever, you can save $130 on one of the coveted KitchenAid stand mixers. Other appliances are discounted at Wayfair, too, like Germ Guardian’s air purifier, on sale for 35 percent off.
While both sales are expected to last throughout the entire long weekend, we suggest clicking “add to cart” now before the best deals are completely gone. Shop the best items on sale from Wayfair and AllModern’s Memorial Day sales below.
Best Mattress and Bedding Deals:
- Coolidge Duvet Cover Set: from $34 with code LETSGO (was $80); allmodern.com.
- Wayfair Sleep 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress: from $160 (was $300); wayfair.com.
- Hanley Platform Bed: $135 with code LETSGO (was $201); allmodern.com.
- Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Eldon Sheet Set: from $40 (was $62); wayfair.com.
- Bernadette Linen Reversible Duvet Cover Set: from $122 with code LETSGO (was $201); allmodern.com.
- Alwyn Home All Season Down Alternative Comforter: from $34 (was $120); wayfair.com.
Best Furniture Deals:
- Foundstone Ada Hall Tree and Shoe Storage: $229 (was $249); wayfair.com.
- Eli Loveseat: $175 with code LETSGO (was $525); allmodern.com.
- Brayden Studio Jonathan 3-Drawer Accent Chest: $380 (was $1,229); wayfair.com.
- Ronquillo Upholstered Flip-Top Storage Bench: $162 with code LETSGO (was $388); allmodern.com.
- Wrought Studio Leatherman 2 Nesting Tables Coffee Table Set: $178 (was $448); wayfair.com.
- Retro Barrel Chair: $310 with code LETSGO (was $754); allmodern.com.
Best Kitchen and Appliance Deals:
- KitchenAid Classic Plus 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $220 (was $350); wayfair.com.
- Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffeemaker: $89 (was $185); wayfair.com.
- NutriBullet Personal 24 oz. Countertop Blender: $64 (was $110); wayfair.com.
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $300 (was $330); wayfair.com.
- Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set: $100 (was $300); wayfair.com.
- Germ Guardian Elite Portable HEPA Air Purifier: $150 (was $230); wayfair.com.
Best Outdoor Deals:
- Moriah 4-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions: $318 with code LETSGO (was $991); allmodern.com.
- Conn 3-Piece Seating Group with Cushions: $250 (was $524); wayfair.com.
- Weber Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill: $379 (was $500); wayfair.com.
- Gray Farmhouse 2-Piece Clay Pot Planter Set: $74 with code LETSGO (was $143); allmodern.com
- Beachcrest Home Crowell Chair Hammock: $44 (was $63); wayfair.com.
- Sol 72 Terrill Concrete Propane Fire Pit: $206 (was $340); wayfair.com.
Best Decor Deals:
- Briela Accent Mirror: $34 with code LETSGO (was $50); allmodern.com.
- Andover Mills 7-Piece Abner Picture Frame Set: $52 (was $100); wayfair.com.
- Alton Hand-Tufted White Area Rug: from $38 with code LETSGO (was $199); allmodern.com.
- Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Peetz Accent Mirror with Shelves: $80 (was $150); wayfair.com.
- Interlude Luxurious Cotton Throw Pillow: $27 with code LETSGO (was $57); allmodern.com.
- Mercer41 Beck Coffee Table Tray $30 (was $60); wayfair.com.