Wayfair and AllModern’s Memorial Day Sales Already Started—Here’s What to Buy

It’s not quite Memorial Day yet, but Wayfair and AllModern have already started their sales—and that means you can get a head start on shopping and hopefully spend more time outside this weekend.

Since Wayfair and AllModern are sister sites, both retailers have massive markdowns for the holiday weekend. Wayfair’s sale has up to 70 percent off on furniture, appliances, cookware, and more, while AllModern has bedding, decor, and furniture discounted by up to 65 percent. Plus, AllModern shoppers can save an additional 15 percent on their purchases by entering the promo code LETSGO at checkout.

Because both sales include so many amazing deals, we dug through thousands of markdowns in order to find the ones that are actually worth buying. For example, you can get your hands on this modern love seat that normally costs $525 for just $175 (!) with AllModern’s extra discount. Plenty of bedding is discounted too, like this popular sheet set (it has over 14,500 reviews) and this linen duvet cover that shoppers call high-quality and breathable.

And if you’re baking now more than ever, you can save $130 on one of the coveted KitchenAid stand mixers. Other appliances are discounted at Wayfair, too, like Germ Guardian’s air purifier, on sale for 35 percent off.

While both sales are expected to last throughout the entire long weekend, we suggest clicking “add to cart” now before the best deals are completely gone. Shop the best items on sale from Wayfair and AllModern’s Memorial Day sales below.