8 Affordable Amazon Products That Are Going Viral on TikTok

What sets this humidifier apart from others is its compact, ultrasonic design featuring two spray nozzles that can be used individually or simultaneously. Plus, it’s so small that it can fit inside of a car cup holder, making it great for travel. The humidifier is available in pink or white and has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours at a time. One Amazon shopper claims, “It is helping me so much with dealing with allergies,” while another five-star reviewer says, “I got this for my daughter's eczema skin problem because of dry and cold weather, and since we have been using this quiet humidifier, her skin has improved and she is sleeping longer hours.”

To buy: $23 (was $28); amazon.com.