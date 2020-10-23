8 Affordable Amazon Products That Are Going Viral on TikTok

TikTok might have started as a creative outlet for people to show off their dance moves, but now it’s transformed into a place where you can discover amazing Amazon finds you never knew existed—along with a few life-changing hacks.
Users are sharing everything from home decor to kitchen gadgets to cleaning solutions with their followers, and the short clips have become so popular that some creators are turning them into dedicated series on their channels. Luckily, you won’t have to spend hours scrolling through TikTok to figure out which items are worth buying; we’ve already sifted through hundreds of videos to curate a list of the best viral Amazon finds.
Some of these gadgets have millions of views on the app and are backed by hundreds (even thousands, in some cases) of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Thanks to these discoveries, you can keep your morning brew at the perfect sipping temperature for hours with the help of a smart coffee warmer and clean up after your pets with a reusable lint roller that reviewers say “works like a charm.”
Once a video goes viral on TikTok featuring a new coveted Amazon product, it’s not unheard of for it to sell out within a few days (or even a few hours), so make sure to add them to your cart while you can. With these affordable price points, you really can’t go wrong!
It’s no secret that getting the last bit of toothpaste from the tube is a struggle, but it really shouldn’t be wasted. Instead of rolling, squishing, and prodding, save yourself the time and effort by installing this toothpaste dispenser onto your bathroom wall. It uses suction cups to hold itself up so there’s no drilling required, and you can even place it on your mirror or in the shower. This little gadget not only helps use the last tiny bit of toothpaste, but it also includes two rinsing cups and five toothbrush holders for added convenience.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Traditional alarm clocks can easily disrupt your bedroom aesthetic, which is why thousands of TikTok users are raving about this modern mirror clock—and it’s finally back in stock! The device features a sleek design with dual USB charging ports, making it just as functional as it is stylish. You can adjust the brightness and switch it to night mode while you sleep to ensure the LED display won’t wake you up until your alarm sounds.
To buy: $21 (was $31); amazon.com.
If you like to change up your home decor often, then consider this set of six boho-inspired throw pillow covers that are easy to mix-and-match with existing pillows. All you need are 18-by-18-inch pillow inserts if you’d like to start using them as soon as they arrive. One five-star reviewer says that “the quality is exceptional,” and they love the invisible zippers.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
What sets this humidifier apart from others is its compact, ultrasonic design featuring two spray nozzles that can be used individually or simultaneously. Plus, it’s so small that it can fit inside of a car cup holder, making it great for travel. The humidifier is available in pink or white and has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours at a time. One Amazon shopper claims, “It is helping me so much with dealing with allergies,” while another five-star reviewer says, “I got this for my daughter's eczema skin problem because of dry and cold weather, and since we have been using this quiet humidifier, her skin has improved and she is sleeping longer hours.”
To buy: $23 (was $28); amazon.com.
There’s nothing more disappointing than taking a sip of your morning coffee and realizing it’s gone cold. Luckily, you can now forego the microwave and set your mug on this smart coffee warmer instead (we’re all about convenience). It will keep your brew at a consistent temperature of your choosing, and has an auto-off setting so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it off when you’re done. The glass top is easy to wipe clean and can even be used to melt candle wax.
To buy: $29; amazon.com.
An abundance of TikTok users are turning to this set of wireless puck lights to illuminate dark spaces like closets, pantries, and cupboards. Some also use them to decorate their bedroom to give it a more relaxing feel. Each set comes with six lights and two remotes, so you can control the brightness and set timers from afar. The lights require AAA batteries and can stay lit for up to 10 hours on the lowest dim setting or up to eight hours at their brightest.
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
This microwave popcorn popper is a great alternative to buying individual bags. It will save time and money in the long run, and allows you to make the perfect amount of popcorn every time so none of it goes to waste. Plus, it’s more eco-friendly! The Amazon best-seller has more than 1,700 five-star reviews that say it makes “great tasting popcorn” and is easy to clean. All you have to do is fill it with kernels using the lid’s measuring line, place butter on top of the lid (if you’d like), and microwave for up to three minutes.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
One of the most popular items on our list is the ChomChom Roller—and once you give it a try, you’ll see why shoppers are obsessed. This gadget is one of the best pet hair removers on the market right now and is on sale for $10 off. Simply slide it across your furniture and bedding (it’s not ideal for clothes), and watch the pet hair be swept away into the ChomChom’s built-in dust trap. Reviewers say it cuts their cleaning time in half and is better than traditional lint rollers.
To buy: $25 (was $35); amazon.com.