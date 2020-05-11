These Tiny Air Plants Are Super Easy to Care for—and They're on Sale Right Now

Now that most of us are spending so much time indoors, everyone is looking for ways to brighten up their homes—whether that’s by buying new furniture or shopping for house plants. So it makes sense that searches for air plants have been on the rise over the past few weeks. These tiny plants are minimalistic, safe for pets, and easy to care for (even if you don’t have a green thumb). And the good news is that online plant retailer The Sill recently put its set of air plants on sale for 28 percent off.

Normally priced at $50, The Sill’s Air Plant Trio is currently marked down to $36, so you’ll save $14 with this discount. The set comes with three assorted Tillandsia (the scientific name for air plants) along with chic plant holders for each. The triangular metal stands are small, measuring just two inches tall, so they can be displayed nearly anywhere. They look particularly great lined up along the ledge of a windowsill, but you also have the option to hang them—just use a small screw to attach the stand’s base to the wall.

Not only will these adorable air plants add the perfect touch of greenery to your space, but they’ll also make you feel accomplished since they’re so easy to care for. They get everything they need to survive from the air (no need for messy soil!) and the occasional watering. Just place your air plants in a bright space that gets indirect light—direct sun can be too intense for these plants since they’re so small, according to The Sill. You only need to water them once a week by soaking them in a bowl of water (room temperature is best) for 15 to 30 minutes and then shaking off any excess. It’s that simple!

While we’re not sure exactly how long The Sill’s Air Plant Trio will be discounted, you’ll want to snag yours soon before they go out of stock. Even though the white metal stands are already sold out, the set is still available in four other holder colors: black, desert tan, copper, and dove (which is a pretty blue-gray shade). These tiny air plants are a low-lift way to spruce up any room in your home, so shop now while they’re still on sale.

Image zoom thesill.com

To buy: $36 (was $50), thesill.com.