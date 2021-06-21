Target's Deal Days Event Has Exclusive Discounts on Home, Kitchen, and Fashion Items

Stock up now—the deals end tomorrow.
By Andrea Marie
June 21, 2021
Target's Deal Days sale is officially back and happening online now through June 22. The mega retailer will take on Amazon Prime Day with its own set of deals, featuring price cuts across all categories. With new discounts added every day, you won't want to miss out - and the best part is, you don't need a membership to shop the sale. 

Because the shopping event is online only, you can enjoy the steals while shopping from home on Target.com. But that doesn't mean you have to wait long for your picks to arrive. If you'd like your items in your hands a lot faster, you can select in-store pickup or even drive up as an option, and you can also have Target ship your order to your closest store location if it isn't already available there. Otherwise, you can expect normal shipping times to receive your items, but these discounts are more than worth the wait. 

Furniture staples like the WyndenHall Console and Sofa Table are on sale for 40 percent off, and you can score deals on clothing, like mix-and-match five for $20 women's underwear. Other home essentials are on deep discount as well, like the Bissell JetScrub Pet Carpet Cleaner that's marked down to just $200 from its usual $250 price $200. Many more deals-including sales on stand mixers, armchairs, toasters, bras, shorts, and more-are available to take advantage of during Target Deal Days 2021. To help you save, we scoured the offerings and found some of the best deals on home, kitchen, and fashion items. 

Home

Kitchen

Fashion

Target Deal Days is running through June 22, so shop these discounts while you can. Head over to Target.com to check out even more exclusive deals during the shopping event.

