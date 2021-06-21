Target's Deal Days Event Has Exclusive Discounts on Home, Kitchen, and Fashion Items
Target's Deal Days sale is officially back and happening online now through June 22. The mega retailer will take on Amazon Prime Day with its own set of deals, featuring price cuts across all categories. With new discounts added every day, you won't want to miss out - and the best part is, you don't need a membership to shop the sale.
Because the shopping event is online only, you can enjoy the steals while shopping from home on Target.com. But that doesn't mean you have to wait long for your picks to arrive. If you'd like your items in your hands a lot faster, you can select in-store pickup or even drive up as an option, and you can also have Target ship your order to your closest store location if it isn't already available there. Otherwise, you can expect normal shipping times to receive your items, but these discounts are more than worth the wait.
Furniture staples like the WyndenHall Console and Sofa Table are on sale for 40 percent off, and you can score deals on clothing, like mix-and-match five for $20 women's underwear. Other home essentials are on deep discount as well, like the Bissell JetScrub Pet Carpet Cleaner that's marked down to just $200 from its usual $250 price $200. Many more deals-including sales on stand mixers, armchairs, toasters, bras, shorts, and more-are available to take advantage of during Target Deal Days 2021. To help you save, we scoured the offerings and found some of the best deals on home, kitchen, and fashion items.
Home
- Safavieh Fes Armchair, $150 (was $273)
- WyndenHall Console and Sofa Table, $266 (was $443)
- Hekman Planked Coffee Table, $699 (was $963)
- Kate Aurora Hotel Sheets Set, $26 (was $45)
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum, $250 (was $380)
- Bissell JetScrub Pet Carpet Cleaner, $200 (was $250)
Kitchen
- Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker, $90 (was $120)
- Instant Pot 8 qt. 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp, $140 (was $200)
- Mr. Coffee Latte Maker with Frothing Pitcher, $35 (was $52)
- Hamilton Beach 2-Slice Toaster, $25 (was $30)
- Pyrex 18-Piece Glass Storage Set, $30 (was $40)
- KitchenAid 5-qt Stand Mixer, $300 (was $420)
Fashion
- Reebok Hero Medium-Impact Strappy Bra, $30 (was $40)
- Auden Mix-and-Match Underwear, 5 for $20 (was $5 each)
- Universal Thread Short Sleeve T-Shirt, 2 for $14 (was $8 each)
- Asics Gel-Quantum 360 Knit Running Shoes, $80 (was $180)
- Kona Sol Women's Bike Shorts, $16 (was $20)
- Universal Thread Sleeveless Knit Dress, $16 (was $20)
Target Deal Days is running through June 22, so shop these discounts while you can. Head over to Target.com to check out even more exclusive deals during the shopping event.