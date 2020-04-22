This Antibacterial Bedding Helps Fight Germs and Keep Odors Away

You might have scrubbed down your groceries, given your reusable totes a wash, and stocked up on hand sanitizers, but what about the germs lurking where you think about them the least? Say, snuggled up in your bed. Even if you wash your bedding as often as experts suggest, bacteria and microbes still make themselves comfortable between the sheets—and as we continue to spend more time at home, that means sheets are only getting dirtier quicker.

If the thought of bacteria in your bedding just sent a shiver down your spine, be thankful that there’s one brand out here making it possible to keep sheets and towels cleaner longer than you probably thought possible: Miracle.

All of Miracle’s sheets and towels are made with antibacterial silver, which works to eliminate 99.9 percent percent of bacteria and stop microbial growth. While regular fabrics can harbor extensive bacteria after two weeks—causing odors, stains, and even breakouts—Miracle’s fabrics rely on the natural process of ionization to slow the growth. The result? Minimal bacteria in the same amount of time, which means fewer trips to the laundromat.

RELATED: Brooklinen Just Launched the Weighted Comforter of Your Dreams

If you thought the bedroom was bad, the bathroom is far worse: Even after one use, towels can become ridden with mold and bacteria. That’s why Miracle put its signature silver properties into its plush cotton towels, too. Designed with maximum absorbency, they cut down on drying time and keep bacteria at bay.

Sheets and pillowcases are available both in sets and as separates ranging from twin size to California king, so you can keep every bed in the house covered. Its towels are also sold separately, or you can bundle to save on everything. Miracle stands behind its comfortably clean products so much that each purchase comes with a 30-day risk-free trial, so you can return them for a refund if you’re not completely satisfied—but based on the rave five-star reviews left by shoppers, that seems unlikely.

Plus, you can get 15 percent off all orders right now by using the code Miracle15 at checkout. Whether laundry is piling up faster than you’d like or you’re just trying to avoid too many trips to the laundromat, this is one cleaning hack you won’t want to miss out on.

Miracle Sheet Set in Sky Blue

Image zoom miraclebrand.co

To buy: From $84 with code Miracle15; miraclebrand.co.

Miracle Home Bundle in White

Image zoom miraclebrand.co

To buy: From $152 with code Miracle15; miraclebrand.co.

Miracle Towel Set in Sand

Image zoom miraclebrand.co

To buy: From $84 with code Miracle15; miracle brand.co.