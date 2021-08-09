Shoppers Say This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud'—and It's on Sale for $30
If you're in the market for a cozy bedding upgrade, Amazon shoppers recommend this cooling mattress topper that's 25 percent off right now.
The Matbeby Mattress Pad has microfiber filling that's designed to be breathable and cooling, which is great for hot sleepers. Even better, the microfiber layer is also super-soft for a comfortable night's sleep. Plus, you won't have to worry about stretching it out to fit your bed because the mattress pad has deep pockets that can fit mattresses up to 21 inches thick. (Even if your mattress is on the thinner side, the pockets are designed to stay in place.) So even if you move around a lot while you sleep, the mattress pad won't slide around. Stays put, is super-cozy, and keeps you from waking up in a hot sweat? Yes, please.
To buy: $30 (was $40); amazon.com
The mattress pad is easy to care for as well since it's machine washable—just be sure to wash with cold water. It's quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant, according to the brand, so you can easily throw it in the dryer and tumble dry it on low heat.
A customer favorite product on Amazon, the mattress pad has racked up more than 2,500 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it's so soft that it "feels like sleeping on a cloud." Along with the mattress pad's fluffy feel, customers are big fans of its deep pockets.
"I am super-impressed with this mattress pad," one customer wrote. "I feel like I have a new bed, and I most definitely didn't want to get out of it this morning! It seems to be great quality and the pockets are deep enough that it won't roll up and off of the mattress for any reason. I would highly recommend and will absolutely repurchase when we are in need."
The mattress pad comes in two patterns that each have a full size run, from twin to California king. Right now, only the queen size in both patterns is on sale for $30. So, say goodbye to tossing and turning, and shop the Matbeby Mattress Pad at Amazon before the deal ends.