It’s pretty common for buzzy products like celebrity-loved skincare and ultra comfy shoes to sell out quickly. But it’s rarer when a retailer can’t keep an area rug in stock because of its popularity—and that’s exactly what’s happening at Lulu & Georgia.

Shoppers can’t get enough of the Iconic Stripe Rug from Sarah Sherman Samuel, an interior designer known for working with A-list clients like Mandy Moore. The last time the Moroccan-inspired rug was available, it sold out in an hour flat, and when Lulu & Georgia listed it once again for pre-order, it sold out in just three days.

Lucky for you, the furniture and home decor retailer finally just restocked the super popular rug. Made of viscose, wool, and cotton, each rug is handwoven in India, which may help explain the high demand and long waitlists. Along with a few neutral-colored thin horizontal stripes, the off-white rug features short fringed edges for a casual touch of texture and a few sporadically placed symbols. It feels modern, though it’s clearly inspired by more traditional rugs. Style it in a room with earthy colors and natural accents–like rattan and wood—to achieve that quintessential ‘California cool’ aesthetic.

When it comes to caring for the rug, you can expect a bit of shedding that will diminish over time with regular vacuuming. You’ll also want to avoid placing it in direct sunlight, since this can fade its color over time. But if you do style it in a bright room, just be sure to rotate the rug occasionally.

Prices range from $98 to $1,387 depending on what size you choose. The seven available sizes include a small 2-by-3-foot carpet, a long 2-by-8-foot runner, and a larger 8-by-10-foot area rug. However, sizes are sure to go quickly, just as they have in the past. Head to Lulu & Georgia now to shop this in-demand rug in the size that’s best for your space—along with other best sellers from Sherman Samuels, like the Stripe Break Rug and the Moroccoan Flatweave—before they’re gone.

