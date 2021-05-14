This Multi-Use Beverage Chiller Is the Quickest Way to Make Iced Coffee at Home

The Hyperchiller Beverage Cooler is essentially a big mug with two stainless steel tins inside of it. Here’s how it works: Simply pour water into the outer tin, close the lid, and toss it in the freezer for at least 12 hours. After the allotted time, the outer tin will be ice, so when you pour your hot coffee (or other beverage!) into the second tin, you’ll get a perfectly cooled drink in just one minute. After pouring the hot or lukewarm liquid into the cup, the brand recommends swirling the HyperChiller between your hands, as this extra movement will allow the drink to cool faster. It fits 12.5 fluid ounces of liquid, and since it’s made of BPA-free plastic, it’s safe to drink out of.