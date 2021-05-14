This Multi-Use Beverage Chiller Is the Quickest Way to Make Iced Coffee at Home
If you’ve ever taken a sip of a drink only to find that it’s not as cool as you’d like, you know how unsatisfying a lukewarm beverage can be. When that drink happens to be your go-to iced coffee in the morning, it’s even worse. But Amazon shoppers may have found the secret to creating a perfect iced coffee at home: the HyperChiller Beverage Cooler.
As its name would imply, this device chills your drink to perfection. Instead of waiting for your hot coffee to cool down or watering it down with ice cubes, you can put your freshly brewed cup of joe into the device and watch the magic happen.
The Hyperchiller Beverage Cooler is essentially a big mug with two stainless steel tins inside of it. Here’s how it works: Simply pour water into the outer tin, close the lid, and toss it in the freezer for at least 12 hours. After the allotted time, the outer tin will be ice, so when you pour your hot coffee (or other beverage!) into the second tin, you’ll get a perfectly cooled drink in just one minute. After pouring the hot or lukewarm liquid into the cup, the brand recommends swirling the HyperChiller between your hands, as this extra movement will allow the drink to cool faster. It fits 12.5 fluid ounces of liquid, and since it’s made of BPA-free plastic, it’s safe to drink out of.
To buy: $25; amazon.com
But, the Hyperchiller doesn’t just work for coffee. If you need to swiftly chill some wine, champagne, or other spirits, it’s just as effective, and you’d follow the same directions.
Cleaning it is simple, too. Between each use, be sure to dump any remaining contents, rinse out the inside, and pour clean water through the lid, and dump it all out in the sink. And when a more thorough cleaning is needed, it’s conveniently dishwasher-safe.
The HyperChiller has more than 5,400 five-star ratings and currently holds the number one spot on Amazon’s list of Cold Brew Coffee Makers, so it clearly has lots of fans. In fact, multiple reviewers mention that it makes a fantastic gift: “Great idea and great product. Ended up buying two more as gifts,” said one.
“I am an avid (i.e. daily) iced coffee drinker, but I have been extremely hesitant to make my own iced coffee at home because I didn’t want the bitter flavor from two-day old coffee or the watered-down nature of just adding ice to coffee. Thanks to the HyperChiller, I have now found a solution!” wrote another. “The HyperChilller worked like a CHARM today!!! I was able to create my own iced coffee directly from my coffee maker in the comfort of my own home.”
Keep your coffee, wine, or champagne chilled with this Amazon-favorite beverage cooler for $25.