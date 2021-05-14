This Genius Amazon Feature Helped Me Piece Together My Dream Living Room for Free

Interior decorating is a skill I've always dreamed of having. I've watched way too many HGTV shows to count, and yet, when faced with setting up my own living room, I don't know where to start. Should my sofa match my ottoman? Should I put this vintage rug here, or would that be too bold? I seriously wonder what Joanna Gaines and Erin Napier would do to the space I spend most of my time in.