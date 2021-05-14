This Genius Amazon Feature Helped Me Piece Together My Dream Living Room for Free
Interior decorating is a skill I've always dreamed of having. I've watched way too many HGTV shows to count, and yet, when faced with setting up my own living room, I don't know where to start. Should my sofa match my ottoman? Should I put this vintage rug here, or would that be too bold? I seriously wonder what Joanna Gaines and Erin Napier would do to the space I spend most of my time in.
But now, I don't have to channel a decor guru, because I finally found the secret to curating the cottagecore living room of my dreams. With Amazon's hidden Discover Rooms feature, it's like I have my own personal interior decorator, and best of all, it's totally free.
Discover Rooms guides you through the process of piecing together furniture and decor for your home. Whether you like modern designs or Scandinavian minimalism, there's a section for you. Browse based on room type (including living room, office, and bedroom) or shop for specific products, from bar stools to coffee tables.
I used it to source country cottage style, which is light, fresh, and airy—it's no wonder the motif is seeing a major resurgence as people spend more time outdoors. The look comes together with subtle yet rustic wood elements, bright white accents, and subdued hues that separate it from the farmhouse aesthetic. The main attraction for me is its homey appearance that makes a room feel lived in and loved.
You can shop my favorite home decor items that I found on Amazon Discover Rooms below. They're every bit as comfy and cozy as they look.
- CosyStar 5-Tier Tall Rustic Bookcase, $90
- Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa, $821
- Vasagle Industrial End Table, $54 (was $60)
- Iwell Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table, $116 (was $160)
- Longhui Throw Pillow Covers, $15
- Martin Svensson Home Barn Door End Table, $127
- Jonathan Y Duncan Glass LED Table Lamp, $48 (was $98)
- FirsTime & Co. Gold Kensington Clock, $40
- NuLoom Sarina Diamonds Area Rug, $74 (was $83)
- Signature Design by Ashley Almanza Loveseat, $600