9 Ultra-Cooling Summer Essentials Real Simple Editors Swear By
From powerful fans to breathable bed sheets (and even a giant rainbow sprinkler!), here's how we're staying cool this summer.
This summer, as the Real Simple team works from home, our editors have found some new favorite ways to keep cool. We've traded in the summer blankets and scarves we once relied on in the over-air-conditioned office, and replaced them with portable fans, cooling bed sheets, and skin-soothing face mists. Here are 9 summer essentials Real Simple editors swear by to beat the heat.
"I didn’t have an air conditioner the first summer I lived in New York, but this little fan kept me cool through those hot and sticky months. It’s compact, relatively quiet, and affordable." —Christie Calucchia, Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
"I love going to the beach, but I'm not a fan of all that sun exposure, so I always take this pop-up tent with me. Roomy enough for two beach chairs, it offers UPF 50+ sun protection to keep me cool and sunburn-free. Even better, it's super lightweight and portable, and takes just a few seconds to set up and take down." —Jennifer Davidson, Deputy Editor
To buy: $73, amazon.com.
"These sheets keep me uber-cool in the summer. They’re super great quality for how lightweight they are. I usually skip the comforter in the warmer months and the top sheet is enough to keep me just the right amount of even temp at night." —Muzam Agha, Photo Director
To buy: $199 for queen, buffy.co.
Real Simple's Executive Editor and family brave the summer without A/C! "But in the interest of ever being able to sleep, we SWEAR BY these fans—the window one is for my and my husband’s room, and it MORE than does its job. (Sometimes I even catch a chill and need to blanket up!)" —Rory Evans, Executive Editor
In her daughter's room, a tabletop Honeywell fan, similar to Christie's pick above, makes hot summer nights more bearable.
To buy: $66, amazon.com.
"I’ve tried dozens of face mists over the years but I always come back to this gem, especially during the hot, sticky months. Its mist is super fine so it doesn’t mess up my makeup and the smell—a blend of peppermint, rosemary, and rose essential oils—is an instant mood boost. I keep the regular size near my computer for midday breaks and the travel version in my purse so I can refresh after a hike, road-trip, you name it. When you can’t get to a spa, it brings its cooling, calming powers to you. (Store it in the fridge for a chilled treat.)" —Heather Muir, Beauty Director
To buy: $49, us.caudalie.com.
"Hands down this is the best thing. I put chairs inside it to get a nice mist or I put it over the pool and put a slide going into it so its like a water slide. Enjoyed by every member of the family." —Emily Kehe, Creative Director
To buy: $100, target.com.
"It’s definitely on the pricier end, but it’s saving my life in my non-air-conditioned apartment. The fan is incredibly powerful and quiet—and it has 10 settings, so I can set it to the perfect comfort level. It has a setting called breeze mode, which rotates the air flow in a non-repetitive way so it actually feels like you’re enjoying a pleasant outdoor breeze, and it’s super energy efficient, so it’s so much more affordable than running a window AC unit all the time. Best of all, in the winter, I can use it as a humidifier to make the space comfortable then, too, and it has an air purification feature that cleanses the air year-round. Because it’s useful year-round and multi-purpose, I consider it a much better investment (of money and space) than a basic fan or AC unit that you only use when it’s hot." —Lauren Phillips, SEO Editor
To buy: $800, dyson.com.
"I've tried a lot of different types of sheets over the years—linen, cotton, even eucalyptus—but on the hottest summer nights, these are the ones I reach for. (Admittedly, I've even put off washing them, because I don't want to switch to another sheet set!) Ditch the duvet, this smooth, lightweight top sheet is all you'll need." —Katie Holdefehr, Senior Editor
To buy: From $95 for queen, allswellhome.com.
"Best purchase ever," says Olivia Barr, Real Simple's Photo Manager.
And considering that this small-but-mighty fan moves air up to 80 feet and lets you choose between 99 different speeds, it's easy to see why this really is the best purchase ever.
To buy: $110, vorando.com.