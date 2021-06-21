The 30 Best Cooling Products to Shop This Prime Day, Including Bedding and Fans

Discover breathable sheets, gel-infused mattresses, and cooling fans up to $300 off.
By Sanah Faroke
June 21, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding ways to beat the heat is all anyone can think about when summer temperatures hit upwards of 80 degrees. To that, we say there's always a product that can solve a mid-level dilemma-and most of the time, you can find it on Amazon. Luckily, you can find everything from breathable bedding to cooling fans and air conditioners on major discount right now during Amazon Prime Day, and you won't believe how good these deals are. 

With an Amazon Prime membership, you can finally upgrade your bedroom with breathable linen and bamboo sheets up to 15 percent off. Not to mention up to 43 percent off down-alternative comforters from Edilly and Easeland that'll allow air to pass through the duvet to prevent overheating while you snooze. 

And to ease stress and anxiety during the summer, look no further than cooling weighted blankets from best-selling brands like Luna. Made with perforated cotton and heat-resisting glass beads, the weighted blanket will help calm Sunday Scaries-and it's just $50. Plus, don't forget to add a few cooling pillows to your shopping list that'll wick away moisture from popular brands like Snuggle-Pedic and Tempur-Pedic

If you're in the market for a new mattress or topper, now is the time to get them while they're on sale. For hot sleepers or warm-climate dwellers, consider mattress toppers infused with cooling gel that'll add extra cushion to your bed from Linenspa, Zen Bamboo, and Sealy. However, if it's time to replace your mattress entirely, definitely consider options like the Zinus cooling memory foam mattress that's $220 off or the editor-loved Casper Nova foam mattress that's up to 30 percent off. 

Considering that the living room is one of the most-used spaces in the home, opting for a cooling fan is an affordable way to create a breeze indoors. And there are so many on sale right now, including oscillating tower fans from Lasko and vintage-looking options from Vornado. But if you have a little extra cash to spend and want the all-around cooling experience, you might want an air conditioner instead. Right now, there are several window air conditioners on sale from best-selling brands like Emerson and Danby, as well as portable options from Midea and Whynter

For anyone planning to get outdoors, don't worry about staying cool because there are lots of moisture-wicking and breathable apparel to choose from too. Think up to 48 percent off cooling v-neck shirts with 50+ UPF protection from Hanes, wireless cooling bras from Warner's, and cute sweat-reducing dresses from Columbia.

Just remember: These deals are expected to go fast, especially as we experience warm weather temperatures. Start shopping Prime Day sales right now to get the best of the best cooling products this year.

Best Cooling Sheets, Comforter, and Pillow Deals

Mattress and Mattress Topper Deals

Best Cooling Fans and A.C. Unit Deals

Best Cooling Apparel Deals

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com