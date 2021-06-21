The 30 Best Cooling Products to Shop This Prime Day, Including Bedding and Fans
Finding ways to beat the heat is all anyone can think about when summer temperatures hit upwards of 80 degrees. To that, we say there's always a product that can solve a mid-level dilemma-and most of the time, you can find it on Amazon. Luckily, you can find everything from breathable bedding to cooling fans and air conditioners on major discount right now during Amazon Prime Day, and you won't believe how good these deals are.
With an Amazon Prime membership, you can finally upgrade your bedroom with breathable linen and bamboo sheets up to 15 percent off. Not to mention up to 43 percent off down-alternative comforters from Edilly and Easeland that'll allow air to pass through the duvet to prevent overheating while you snooze.
And to ease stress and anxiety during the summer, look no further than cooling weighted blankets from best-selling brands like Luna. Made with perforated cotton and heat-resisting glass beads, the weighted blanket will help calm Sunday Scaries-and it's just $50. Plus, don't forget to add a few cooling pillows to your shopping list that'll wick away moisture from popular brands like Snuggle-Pedic and Tempur-Pedic.
If you're in the market for a new mattress or topper, now is the time to get them while they're on sale. For hot sleepers or warm-climate dwellers, consider mattress toppers infused with cooling gel that'll add extra cushion to your bed from Linenspa, Zen Bamboo, and Sealy. However, if it's time to replace your mattress entirely, definitely consider options like the Zinus cooling memory foam mattress that's $220 off or the editor-loved Casper Nova foam mattress that's up to 30 percent off.
Considering that the living room is one of the most-used spaces in the home, opting for a cooling fan is an affordable way to create a breeze indoors. And there are so many on sale right now, including oscillating tower fans from Lasko and vintage-looking options from Vornado. But if you have a little extra cash to spend and want the all-around cooling experience, you might want an air conditioner instead. Right now, there are several window air conditioners on sale from best-selling brands like Emerson and Danby, as well as portable options from Midea and Whynter.
For anyone planning to get outdoors, don't worry about staying cool because there are lots of moisture-wicking and breathable apparel to choose from too. Think up to 48 percent off cooling v-neck shirts with 50+ UPF protection from Hanes, wireless cooling bras from Warner's, and cute sweat-reducing dresses from Columbia.
Just remember: These deals are expected to go fast, especially as we experience warm weather temperatures. Start shopping Prime Day sales right now to get the best of the best cooling products this year.
Best Cooling Sheets, Comforter, and Pillow Deals
- Snuggle-Pedic Kool-Flow Memory Foam Pillow, $35 (was $50)
- Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $44)
- Edilly All-Season Down Alternative Comforter, $33 (was $44)
- Easeland All-Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $43 (was $69)
- Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket, $50 (was $77)
- Sleep Mantra Organic Percale Cotton Sheet Set, $40 (was $53)
- Simple & Opulence Belgian Linen Sheet Set, $82 (was $96)
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze Cooling Pillow, $142 (was $169)
Mattress and Mattress Topper Deals
- Zen Bamboo Cooling Mattress Topper, $35 (was $50)
- Linenspa Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $71 (was $78)
- Sealy Performance Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $187 (was $199)
- Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $585 (was $650)
- Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $269 (was $350)
- Tuft & Needle Adaptive Cooling Foam Mattress, $405 (was $450)
- Casper Sleep Nova Foam Mattress, $698 (was $996)
Best Cooling Fans and A.C. Unit Deals
- Iris Woozoo Mini Globe Table Fan, $27 (was $35)
- Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, $51 (was $70)
- Pelonis Oscillating Pedestal Fan, $44 (was $55)
- Vornado Vfan Jr. Vintage Air Circulator Fan, $60 (was $80)
- Danby Window Air Conditioner, $171 (was $200)
- GE Window Air Conditioner, $213 (was $250)
- Midea Portable Air Conditioner, $310 (was $399)
- Emerson Quiet Kool Window Air Conditioner, $339 (was $430)
- Whynter Portable Air Conditioner, $575 (was $680)
Best Cooling Apparel Deals
- Hanes Sport Cool Dri Performance V-Neck, $7 (was $10)
- Playtex Secrets Cool Shaping Underwire Full-Coverage Bra, from $17 (was $40)
- Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free Cooling Racerback Bra, from $22 (was $38)
- Under Armour HeatGear Leggings, $35 (was $45)
- WiWi Bamboo Pajamas Set, $31 (was $38)
- Columbia Freezer III Sport Dress, $27 (was $50)