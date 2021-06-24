Gap's First Home Collection Is Full of Cooling Sheets and Bedding-and It's Only at Walmart
When most of us think about legacy fashion brand Gap, we picture a leading activewear line, colorful basics, and exceptionally soft T-shirts. Gap isn't typically synonymous with home goods, but that's exactly what the brand just launched with the help of Walmart.
The new collection, dubbed Gap Home, is the first of its kind and available exclusively at Walmart. With nautical-inspired pieces in shades of white, grey, red, blue, and yellow, the line includes tableware (think dish sets and mugs); bath items (towels, bath mats, shower curtains, and accessories); home decor (like throw pillows and curtains); and-what we're most excited about-bedding.
From sheets to quilts to bedspreads, Gap Home is loaded with airy pieces made out of percale, a lightweight fabric known for staying cool throughout the night. Even in the dead of summer, these sheets, comforters, and pillowcases are designed to keep you at a comfortable temperature. Plus, everything is under $70.
To buy: $40; walmart.com
Toss the T-Shirt Soft Slub Jersey Organic Cotton Blend Quilt on top of the Percale Easy Care Sheet Set for a light cover on hot summer nights. As the name implies, it's made of a soft, breathable jersey and cotton fabric blend that shoppers say only gets better with each cycle through the wash. The set even comes with two matching shams to give your bed a cohesive look. Reviewers also say the quilt is a great lightweight blanket option that's cool enough for the warmer months.
If you'd like to add more color and texture to your bedroom, Walmart and Gap have a few throw pillows to consider, too. We like the Cross-Hatch Decorative Pillow with Frayed Edge paired with the Yarn Dyed Chambray Stripe Decorative Oblong Throw Pillow because of their complimentary patterns.
To buy: $20; walmart.com
No matter which combination of sheets, pillows, and comforters you choose, the collection was designed with a level of cohesion that makes it impossible to go wrong. But we wouldn't recommend hesitating-these high-quality, affordable pieces from the Gap Home line are sure to sell out fast.
The Best Cooling Bedding to Shop From Gap's Home Collection at Walmart:
- Solid Percale Easy Care Sheet Set, Deep Pocket, Queen, $40
- Floral Pinstripe Percale Easy Care Sheet Set, Full, $30
- Textured Stripe Percale Easy Care Sheet Set, Full, $30
- T-Shirt Soft Slub Jersey Organic Cotton Blend Quilt, Full/Queen, $55
- Cross-Hatch Decorative Pillow with Frayed Edge, $20
- Yarn Dyed Chambray Stripe Decorative Oblong Throw Pillow, $20