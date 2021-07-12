This $75 Folding Floor Chair Fits Perfectly in Small Living Spaces

Some customers use the chair while working from home. One called it "comfortable and stylish" and said: "I received [two of] these yesterday and so far my husband and I love them. We wanted an alternative to sitting on our couch and wanted something we could use to sit and work on our "work from home" days. I realize we have only had them two days now, but they are very comfortable and sturdy. A huge plus is that they happen to be the same color as our couch and also tuck perfectly into our coffee table. We've had two people over at our house so far who have asked about them and think they're great."