This $75 Folding Floor Chair Fits Perfectly in Small Living Spaces
Living in a small space can make furniture shopping difficult since you'll need to keep sizing and storage in mind at all times. But the key to making it work is finding furniture and accent pieces that are easy to store so they can be put away when not in use. One such option is the Bonvivo Padded Floor Chair on Amazon. A simple way to add extra seating to any room, the padded chair is foldable and portable.
The first thing that may come to mind when you think of a floor chair is a bean bag style. However, this one is upholstered, has a supportive backrest, and sits upright in a standard chair position. It has comfortable padding throughout and an adjustable backrest that allows you to recline it as much or as little as you'd like. The chair's protective cover makes it easy to clean, too; you can use a damp sponge to wipe up any spills on the material.
To buy: $75; amazon.com
More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers gave the floor chair a five-star rating because they love how versatile it is. While many people use it for lounging and watching TV, others sit in while meditating or gaming.
But what really makes it stand out is that it can be folded into a flat position in one simple movement, making it easy to store when not in use. The foldable feature also allows you to bring it on the go as an extra seating option for any activity, whether you're heading to a picnic in the park or an outdoor movie night. Shoppers say it's "extremely lightweight for transportation," so you should have no trouble bringing it along with you.
Some customers use the chair while working from home. One called it "comfortable and stylish" and said: "I received [two of] these yesterday and so far my husband and I love them. We wanted an alternative to sitting on our couch and wanted something we could use to sit and work on our "work from home" days. I realize we have only had them two days now, but they are very comfortable and sturdy. A huge plus is that they happen to be the same color as our couch and also tuck perfectly into our coffee table. We've had two people over at our house so far who have asked about them and think they're great."
Others note that despite its fold-out design, the chair still offers great back support. "I'm 67 with spinal arthritis, and I meditate every day. I decided that if I were to continue my practice that I would need something for a little bit of back support. This Bonvivo chair takes the agony out of sitting. I place my cushion on top of it, and it works just perfectly," one wrote.
You can add this space-saving chair to your home for just $75 on Amazon.