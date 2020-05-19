The 6 Best Window Air Conditioners to Cool Your Home, According to Reviews

If your home or apartment doesn’t have central air conditioning, a window air conditioner is often a necessity during the summer. Unlike portable air conditioners and tower fans, these air conditioners don’t take up any floor space since they are mounted into your window. They’ll help keep you and your home at a comfortable temperature so you sweat less while indoors.

When shopping for AC units, one of the most important things to consider is the size of the space you need it for. You’ll see a number called a BTU (aka, British thermal unit) that corresponds with how big of a room each appliance can effectively cool. Small rooms require fewer BTUs, while large rooms will need more, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Most websites list how many square feet each air conditioner is capable of cooling, so it’s also helpful to know the dimensions of the room you’re installing it in. Picking a unit that is too small for your space will be inefficient at lowering the temperature, but on the other hand, picking one that has too many BTUs for your room means you’ll end up paying for more electricity than you really need.

Since there are so many different options out there, we scoured thousands of customer reviews to find the best window air conditioners for every budget and room size. And if you’re wondering where to buy window air conditioners online, retailers like Wayfair, Target, and Home Depot all still have options in stock.

Here are the six best window air conditioners for 2020:

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for certain features that make using your air conditioner easier and more convenient. For example, if you want to be able to turn your appliance on or off and change the settings without getting up—especially if you’re putting the AC in your bedroom—look for a unit that comes with a remote control. Some of these air conditioners even have special settings that come in handy for different needs, like energy-efficient power-saving modes, or sleep functions that raise the temperature a few degrees in the middle of the night once you’re already asleep.

For even more convenience, you might want to opt for one with extra technology features. Many customers love their “smart” window air conditioners, like Frigidaire’s Cool Connect model (which has a super modern appearance) and LG's 14,000 BTU unit (which is perfect for large areas). These savvy units have WiFi capabilities, so they can be completely controlled from your smartphone through the brands’ designated apps. And if you have an Amazon Echo or Google Home, you can often use it to easily change your air conditioner’s settings.

Keep reading to learn more about the best window air conditioners you can buy online in 2020.