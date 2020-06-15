The 10 Best Candles That Are Actually Worth Buying, According to Thousands of Reviews
Including options from Yankee Candle, Nest, Diptyque, and more.
You can never have too many candles—don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. They’re perfect for making the time you spend at home more enjoyable, and you can light them in the bathroom while you soak in the tub or the bedroom to help you relax after a stressful day. But if you’ve ever bought a candle and been disappointed by its lack of scent or ability to burn evenly, then this is for you.
Since there are so many different types of candles available to buy online (and not all of them are created equal), we scoured thousands of customer reviews in order to find the best candles that are actually worth buying. So whether you’re shopping for a gift for a loved one or just upgrading your personal collection, these are the best candles to buy in 2020:
- Best Overall: Yankee Candles Small Tumbler Candle
- Best Value: Glade Candle Jar
- Best Soy: Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Jar Candle
- Best Reusable Jar: Paddywax Candles Relish Collection Scented Candle
- Best for Gifting: Homesick Los Angeles Candle
- Best Votive: Nest Fragrances Votive Candle
- Best Wood Wick Option: Nature's Wick Trio Scented Candle
- Best Splurge: Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle
- Best Odor-Eliminating: One Fur All Pet House Natural Soy Candle
- Best Long-Lasting: Capri Blue Giant Mercury Glass Candle
No matter what type of candle you’re looking for, there’s an option here for you. For example, pet owners will love One Fur All's odor-eliminating candle that does way more than just mask weird animal smells, while Paddywax’s Relish Collection is perfect if you plan to upcycle the jar since it comes in a colored container. And you can’t go wrong with classic Yankee Candles, which has been a top-rated brand for years.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the best-smelling (and long-lasting) candles of 2020:
Best Overall: Yankee Candles Small Tumbler Candle
With an average 4.5-star rating across over 6,400 reviews, Yankee Candles are clearly one of the most popular options on Amazon. This candle comes in over a dozen different scents, but reviewers especially rave about Pink Sands, which is a beachy blend of citrus, floral, and vanilla. One shopper says it’s “simply the best smelling candle I've ever had.” Plus, Yankee Candles come in a variety of sizes and container types, ranging from small tumblers to large jars.
To buy: From $18; amazon.com.
Best Value: Glade Candle Jar
If you’re looking for an affordable candle, this air-freshening option from Glade will make your home smell great in no time for just $3. Since the jars are on the smaller side, some customers note that these candles tend to burn fast if you leave them lit for a while—but they’re great for adding fragrance to small rooms. Try Blooming Peony and Cherry for fruity floral notes or Clean Linen for a fresh scent that’s perfect for the kitchen.
To buy: $3; amazon.com
Best Soy: Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Jar Candle
Customers love that these slow-burning candles are hand-poured right in the U.S. They’re made of all-natural soy wax, which is known for being better for the environment than paraffin. “I've used candles forever and was completely happy with them until someone suggested I try these soy candles,” wrote one person. “Wow! What a difference! There is no smoke residue and the candles simply smell amazing.” They’re available in a bunch of different scents, but Pineapple Evergreen and Fresh Linen are two customer favorites.
To buy: From $15; amazon.com.
Best Reusable Jar: Paddywax Candles Relish Collection Scented Candle
There’s nothing better than being able to repurpose your favorite candle jars, but since these Paddywax Candles come in mason jars, it’s super easy to reuse them for crafts or storage. “I bought this for the jar, and got a great candle too!” wrote one shopper. While the color of your jar will depend on the scent you choose, you can’t go wrong no matter what you pick. But if you’re dreaming of having your toes in the sand, go for Ocean Tide and Sea Salt. “The scent is amazing and takes me back to being at the beach,” another wrote.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Best for Gifting: Homesick Los Angeles Candle
This brand grew in popularity for selling candles that are basically bottled-up memories, and shoppers love that the scents remind them of their favorite places. You can get a candle for your favorite city, or opt for a special memory like Summer Camp or Grandma’s Kitchen. Not only are these customer-loved candles, but they’re also editor favorites, too. “A friend gave me this candle on my first birthday in New York City after moving from Los Angeles,” said Christie Calucchia, ecommerce lifestyle writer. “With notes of citrus and jasmine, its scent seriously reminds me of my former home, and it makes me smile every time I look at it.”
To buy: $28 (was $30); amazon.com.
Best Votive: Nest Fragrances Votive Candle
These scented votives from Nest have over 1,500 five-star reviews, and they’re perfect for trying out new types of candles. Even though they’re small, shoppers say they still last a long time and come packaged in beautiful jars (unlike some other votives). Then once you find your favorite scent, you can grab one of the full-size options. “This candle is fantastic,” wrote one shopper. “For a one wick soy-based candle, I couldn’t be more impressed.” Another reviewer even called the bamboo scent “the holy grail of candles.”
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
Best Wood Wick Option: Nature's Wick Trio Scented Candle
The best part about candles with wooden wicks is that they crackle while burning—kind of like a fireplace—which is a pretty relaxing sound for most people. “It is absolutely romantic and unique,” wrote one shopper. “It filled my living room and reminded me of summer bonfires.” This candle from Nature’s Wick takes it even further by combining three different fragrances layered in one candle. (But it’s also available in single scents if that’s more your style.)
To buy: From $12 (was $15); amazon.com.
Best Splurge: Diptyque Baies/Berries Candle
This one is a bit pricier than other candles due to the size, but customers swear that investing in Diptyque candles is extremely worth it. Baies, which is one of the brand’s most popular scents, is reminiscent of berries and roses. Nordstrom shoppers call the scent “complex and mature,” and even the jar itself is elegant looking. “This candle has to be THE most fragrant candle I have ever burned,” wrote one shopper. Another added: “I love that it's such a fragrant and fresh smell that isn't too overpowering.”
To buy: From $36; nordstrom.com.
Best Odor-Eliminating: One Fur All Pet House Natural Soy Candle
As much as we love our furry friends, they tend to give off not-so-pleasant smells. We’ve written about these non-toxic candles before, and they’re so great because instead of masking animal odors with a strong fragrance, they’ll actually neutralize them so your home smells fresh as ever. They come in a bunch of different scents, like Vanilla Creme Brulee and Bamboo Watermint, so you can pick something that works for you. “If you are looking for a product to eliminate bad odors, you will not find anything better than these candles,” wrote one shopper.
To buy: $22; amazon.com.
Best Long-Lasting: Capri Blue Giant Mercury Glass Candle
If you want a long-lasting candle, then this giant 60-ounce jar by Capri Blue is your best bet. With a burn time of 125 hours, you’ll be able to savor the classic Volcano fragrance (aka the signature scent of Anthropologie stores) for as long as possible. It’s also available in smaller sizes if you want to try it out before investing in the full size. “The scent lasts all day and it really fills a space when lit,” wrote one customer. “I’ve been using this candle for about five years and will keep coming back as long as Anthropologie keeps selling it!”
To buy: $98; anthropologie.com.