The 10 Best Candles That Are Actually Worth Buying, According to Thousands of Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You can never have too many candles—don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. They’re perfect for making the time you spend at home more enjoyable, and you can light them in the bathroom while you soak in the tub or the bedroom to help you relax after a stressful day. But if you’ve ever bought a candle and been disappointed by its lack of scent or ability to burn evenly, then this is for you.

Since there are so many different types of candles available to buy online (and not all of them are created equal), we scoured thousands of customer reviews in order to find the best candles that are actually worth buying. So whether you’re shopping for a gift for a loved one or just upgrading your personal collection, these are the best candles to buy in 2020:

No matter what type of candle you’re looking for, there’s an option here for you. For example, pet owners will love One Fur All's odor-eliminating candle that does way more than just mask weird animal smells, while Paddywax’s Relish Collection is perfect if you plan to upcycle the jar since it comes in a colored container. And you can’t go wrong with classic Yankee Candles, which has been a top-rated brand for years.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the best-smelling (and long-lasting) candles of 2020: