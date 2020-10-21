I Ditched My Pricey Candle Habit for This $8 Product

As soon as I feel the slightest chill in the air, my Netflix queue switches to a Halloween movie marathon and I suddenly have the urge to bake all things pumpkin. It’s like my body’s very own seasonal circadian rhythm is ready to welcome fall with open arms.
That said, I’m pretty picky when it comes to the scents I fill my space with. Too-sweet pumpkin spice candles leave me with a nagging headache, and I’ve always leaned on the side of a cleaner, more subdued scent—one that’s soothing, but not too overpowering. That’s why I’ve been a fan of Bath & Body Works’ signature Sweater Weather scent for years.
When my favorite season rolls around each year, like clockwork, I swap out whatever summery scent my wall plug-in has been housing for Sweater Weather and envelop my space in the familiar sage, berry, and eucalyptus-infused scented comfort. When guests ask what candle I’m burning, I get a little too excited to point to the outlet diffuser and inform them that it is, indeed, not a candle but a $8 wall fragrance.
As someone who used to be a candle fanatic, I’m particular about the staying power of a home fragrance—and the impact it can have on your overall mood. So when I realized I was quite literally burning away hundreds of dollars on pricey candles, I knew making the switch to a scent diffuser would be a financially responsible one. And now that I’m spending more time at home than ever before, I couldn’t be more thankful I made the switch, seeing as a two-pack of my go-to fall scent lasts me weeks longer than a candle ever could.
Because of the whole spending-more-time-at-home-than-usual thing, I’ve taken this fall’s sensory transition up a notch by even swapping my wall diffuser for this marble and gold pumpkin one. It’s so festive and cute, I sometimes stop in my tracks just to admire it. Weird? Maybe a little. But it’s 2020 and we need to embrace the little things where we can.
If you’re ready to make the switch to a more budget-friendly fall scent to fill your home with, head to Bath & Body Works to shop the fall-infused fragrance I swear by year after year.
To buy: $8; amazon.com.