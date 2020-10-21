I Ditched My Pricey Candle Habit for This $8 Product

As someone who used to be a candle fanatic, I’m particular about the staying power of a home fragrance—and the impact it can have on your overall mood. So when I realized I was quite literally burning away hundreds of dollars on pricey candles, I knew making the switch to a scent diffuser would be a financially responsible one. And now that I’m spending more time at home than ever before, I couldn’t be more thankful I made the switch, seeing as a two-pack of my go-to fall scent lasts me weeks longer than a candle ever could.