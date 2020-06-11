This Incredibly Soft Blanket Is Perfect for Sleepers Who Need A/C

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Now that warmer days are here, many are struggling to find the perfect blanket. It’s a difficult balance: Most of us need air conditioning to stave off the nighttime heat, but we also want a cozy blanket to snuggle with at the same time. As a person who struggles with overheating in bed, I’ve searched long and wide for something that’s lightweight and soft enough to keep me cool while providing the ideal amount of coziness against the air conditioner’s chill. My duvet? Cozy, but too warm. My top sheet? Breathable, but too thin.

I thought my quest for the perfect blanket for air-conditioned rooms was futile until the ultimate solution came along: Barefoot Dreams’ CozyChic Throw. This blanket has been an absolute game changer for my nighttime routine, and it’s so beloved that it’s one of Nordstrom’s most-reviewed items in its category. In fact, shoppers have given it a stellar 4.7-star rating, and many have raved about how soft, lightweight, and “just perfect” it is.

Nordstrom shoppers and I aren’t the only ones who love it, though. The CozyChic blanket even calls celebrities like Chrissy Teigen fans. Not only is it the softest blanket my hands have ever touched, it’s also designed with the perfect thickness for summertime sleeps. It’s stretchy and wider than most throws (making it great for covering my body from head to toe), and its no-pill fabric means I never wake up covered in white fuzz.

Although I was worried the blanket would lose its shape when I first threw it in the washer, my concerns were happily dismissed when it stayed unbelievably soft even after a long time in the drier. When paired with some wool socks and my favorite cooling pajamas, the CozyChic throw is the ultimate last step for a good night’s sleep with the A/C turned on. At last, I’ve finally found the missing piece to my summer nighttime routine, and I’m sleeping all the sounder for it.

