Takeya pitcher
Amazon Has a New Storefront Dedicated to Warm-Weather Essentials, From Patio Furniture to Spring Fashion
The patio side table that doubles as a cooler is a game changer.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Shopping for the changing seasons, whether it's for you, your home, or your patio, can be difficult—but Amazon just made it easier. The site gathered up a bunch of the most-loved (i.e., best-rated) spring and summer items and put them in one easy-to-navigate-place. Talk about simplified shopping.
In the new storefront, you can browse through categories like cleaning and organization, lawn and yard care, and gardening. There's even a page dedicated to spring and summer fashion favorites, like the use-anytime Dreubea tote bag.
Among the hundreds of items listed are a set of 24 glass food storage containers that would make cleaning up after cookouts (and reheating leftovers) so much easier, an inflatable lounger that can be taken anywhere to create a zen zone, and a powerful electric juicer that can handle larger foods like grapefruits with ease.
Don't let all of these great gadgets overwhelm you. We've gathered 12 of our favorite finds—from protective gardening gloves to lightweight linen pants—that aren't worth skimming over. Check them out, below, and get your spring shopping started off swiftly.
Credit: amazon.com
24-Piece Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set
If your cabinets are filled with mismatched storage containers that may or may not be stained, damaged, or slightly broken, it’s probably time for an upgrade. Recycle and replace those outdated accessories with this 24-piece set of leakproof, oven- and freezer-safe holders. With more than 17,000 perfect ratings, the set will clean up your storage space and make heating up leftovers more enticing.
Credit: amazon.com
Takeya Pitcher
There’s just something about a sunny day and sipping on sweet tea that makes you feel rejuvenated and refreshed. Make the most of those moments by using the insulated Takeya pitcher, which can keep hot or cold liquids at their desired temperature for hours. Made with BPA-free plastic, the leakproof container holds up to two quarts of whatever drink you mixed up, from lemonade to hot tea.
Credit: amazon.com
Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag
Save yourself the trouble of deciding which purse to bring in the morning and keep the faux leather Dreubea tote on hand at all times. It’s the use-anywhere accessory that is somehow both casually cool and sophisticated at the same time. For work, errands, picnics, and beyond, you’ll want this stylish shoulder bag by your side.
Credit: amazon.com
AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger
Sure, lawn chairs and foldable seats have their uses, but nothing says relaxation quite like the AlphaBeing lounger. It’s basically an inflatable bed that you can take with you anywhere. It might look silly at first, but shoppers say it’s like “your own personal cloud” and call it “THE most comfortable lounger ever.”
Credit: amazon.com
Keter Pacific Outdoor Patio Side Table
The Keter Pacific side table is a simple way to upgrade your backyard and turn it into an exquisite entertainment space. The weather-resistant piece doubles as a cooler that can house up to 40 cans (or 7.5 gallons) of drinks, ice, and snacks.
Credit: amazon.com
Chaco Z1 Classic Sport Sandal
Keep a pep in your step during vacations, hikes, or walks around the neighborhood with these popular sport sandals from Chacos. They come in 19 colors and have comfortable features like moldable rubber soles and webbed heel risers.
Credit: amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Wide Leg Pant
Easy to wear with anything, these wide-legged linen pants are the casual pair of lightweight bottoms that you’ll reach for again and again—especially on unbearably hot summer days. In addition to their breathable fit, the trousers have a versatility that’s hard to replicate. Wear them to work, on the couch, or at a sporting event. No matter the occasion, you’ll stay comfortable and look great.
Credit: amazon.com
Flower Pots Outdoor Garden Planters
If you have a garden of your own, you know it can be a challenge to keep track of all of your plants and their different watering schedules. Help your garden flourish without spending all of your free time catering to it by using these water-regulating pots. They’re weather-resistant and have drainage holes that prevent overwatering, so your flowers and ferns grow fuller and healthier.
Credit: amazon.com
Kaf Pineapple Kitchen Dish Towel Set of 4
A simple switch of dish towels can change the entire atmosphere of your kitchen. Bring in those sunny spring and summer vibes by adding this adorable set of pineapple towels to your rotation. They’re bright yet subtle enough that they won’t take away from whatever decor pieces you want front and center.
Credit: amazon.com
Eurolux Electric Citrus Juicer
If you’ve had freshly squeezed juice before, you know how game changing a juicer can be for your meals. The Eurolux model has nearly 2,000 perfect Amazon ratings from shoppers who say it’s easy to use and clean; some even call it “the best juicer on the market.”
Credit: amazon.com
Skydeer Gardening Gloves
Your hands will be protected against rose thorns, rocks, and other sharp objects while gardening thanks to these thick yet flexible gloves. Per the brand, the suede leather gloves “fit like a second skin” and wick away sweat as you work.
Credit: amazon.com
OXO Good Grips Little Salad & Herb Spinner
It’s not hard to replicate the quality and tastiness of restaurant salads when you have a trusted spinner on hand. OXO’s beloved salad spinner can be used to dry leafy greens and herbs, as well as distribute ingredients and dressings so that each bite is as delicious as the next.