4 Amazon Experts Share What They’re Buying From Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale—Plus, 10 More Impressive Deals

While Presidents Day weekend is known for its furniture and mattress sales, there are savings galore to score this holiday weekend!
As a shopping editor, it's my job to find the best markdowns, and this Presidents Day weekend, there are over 1,000 Amazon deals, including impressive discounts on home goods like kitchen tools, smart home gadgets, cleaning products, mattresses, bedding, and more. To save you some time and effort, I curated a list of some of the best sales hiding in Amazon's Goldbox and Big Winter Sale. And what's more, a few fellow Amazon reporters chimed in and shared what they're shopping for this three-day weekend.
In addition to these discounted decor finds, there are also savings on usually higher-ticket items, like mattresses (including my favorite, pain-relieving bed from Casper), reviewer-loved smart robot vacuums, Le Creuset cookware, and popular Bissell vacuum cleaners. Savings are as steep as 52 percent off.
It's also a great time to upgrade your bedding, pillows, towels, and cookware. If you're ready to give your pantry a makeover or tidy up your cabinets, you can snag a big set of shopper-loved food storage containers for just $45 while one of Amazon's best-selling pans, the copper nonstick Michelangelo frying pan, is also going for the same price.
Shop our editor picks and other impressive deals below, or browse the full assortment of markdowns through Amazon's Goldbox deals hub and its Big Winter Sale. Just be sure to grab what you want this weekend because once these savings expire, the prices will go back up.
“I’ve been on the hunt for jewelry trays that are as pretty as they are functional, and I’m going to grab these while they’re on sale. I’m eager to finally organize my accessories, and I have a feeling that using these beauties will help me appreciate and wear what I already have while keeping everything tidy and protected from scratches and damage.” –Jessica Leigh Mattern, Senior Amazon Ecommerce Editor
“When I saw that this faux bird of paradise plant was 30 percent off, I didn’t have to think twice about buying it. I’ve been wanting a large, artificial plant to liven up my living room for a while now, and this one fit everything I was looking for in terms of size, plant type, and price point. If you’re in the market for a faux plant—or just general statement-making decor—buy this while it’s on sale!” –Christina Butan, Amazon Ecommerce Writer and Strategist
“I recently purchased a satin pillowcase, and it has without a doubt changed my life. I used to wake up with globs of hair on my bed and creases on my face, but my satin pillowcase has completely resolved both of those issues. Now, my hair actually looks presentable in the morning, and my skin still glows from the products I applied the night before. Trust me, you need this in your life.” –Eden Lichterman, Amazon Ecommerce Writer
“There’s nothing I love more than to snuggle up on the sofa with a cozy throw blanket. And because I can’t get enough, I’m always on the lookout for my next buy. This Bourina knit blanket is lightweight and is made with super soft materials. Plus, it has nice fringe detailing, a vintage diamond-stitch pattern, and comes in over 20 gorgeous colors. I can totally see it draped on my sofa when I’m not snoozing under it.” –Sanah Faroke, Amazon Ecommerce Writer