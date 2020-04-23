AllModern Just Marked Down Tons of Items Up to 80% Off—Here’s What to Shop
And a portion of the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.
If you’ve been considering redecorating your home while staying inside for the past few weeks, you’re in luck: Wayfair’s sister site AllModern just launched one of its biggest sales of the spring season, with discounts up to 80 percent off on everything you’d need to upgrade your home.
The markdowns span across a wide range of categories, from home office desks to rustic accent mirrors. If you’re in the market for new bedding, you can save over $200 on a cooling linen sheet set, bringing the price down to $113 after the 67-percent discount. This memory foam mattress (among other mattresses) is also included in the sale, with prices starting as low as $170. Even living room furniture is discounted, so you can save hundreds of dollars on sofas, coffee tables, and more.
In case you need another reason to shop, a portion of the proceeds from your purchase will go to a good cause. From now until April 30, Wayfair and AllModern are donating 10 percent of the profits from this sale to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund. The non-profit organization is helping people in need by supporting the country’s food banks. That means you can give your home decor a major refresh and feel good about where your money is going.
While the sale is expected to last until April 30, major deals like this often sell out quickly. We suggest adding these to your cart as soon as possible—some items have already gone out of stock! Keep scrolling to shop the best deals on bedding, furniture, and other home essentials from AllModern’s sale that gives back.
Best Bedding Deals:
- Coolidge Duvet Cover Set: $35 (was $80)
- Bernadette Linen Reversible Duvet Cover Set: $142 (was $189)
- Tidwell Reversible Quilt Set: $93 (was $230)
- Beverly Linen Sheet Set: $113 (was $340)
Best Mattress and Bed Frame Deals:
- Armand Platform Bed: $300 (was $599)
- Dubay Canopy Bed: $216 (was $319)
- Wayfair Sleep 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress: $170 (was $300)
- Wayfair Sleep 12" Plush Innerspring Mattress: $230 (was $599)
Best Living Room Furniture Deals:
- Carla Sofa: $300 (was $400)
- Alia Coffee Table: $160 (was $400)
- Canterbury Armchair: $368 (was $1,168)
- Ravi 88" Square Arm Sofa: $680 (was $1,350)
Best Home Office Deals:
- Janson Desk: $205 (was $300)
- Ketter Reversible L-Shape Desk: $163 (was $249)
- Wayfair Basics Mesh Task Office Chair: $69 (was $160)
- Ochlocknee Vinyl Task Chair: $68 (was $165)
Best Home Decor Deals:
- Bateman Rustic Distressed Accent Mirror: $114 (was $393)
- Rima Charcoal/Ivory Area Rug: $39 (was $173)
- Alexis Solid Semi-Sheer Cotton Rod Pocket Curtain Panels: $31 (was $49)
- Coates Wall Mirror: $58 (was $100)
- Jani Stoneware Hanging Planter: $28 (was $35)