We Found the Best Tech Deals on Everything From Smart Home Devices to TVs, Starting at $17

Even though the two-day sale only has a few short hours left, the Amazon Prime Day deals haven’t gone away just yet, and that’s very much the case for the latest must-have tech, too.

This year for Prime Day, Amazon marked down tons of high-quality tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Roku, and more, and slashed prices on smart home products like WiFi-enabled plugs, garage openers, and Amazon Alexa devices. Have you cashed in on the biggest tech deals of the summer yet? If not, now’s your chance before all of these popular devices snap back to their usual markup prices. Keep scrolling for 12 of the best tech deals right now, starting at $17.

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Now less than $100, the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are perhaps the biggest steal of Prime Day—and that’s overall, not just in tech. With bluetooth technology and 24 hours of total listening time with its charging case, AirPods prices won’t dip this low until closer to the end of the year (if at all!).

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

In addition to awesome deals on Apple AirPods, the Apple iPad (9th Generation) also has a sweet markdown. This generation is a little on the older side, so you still have the center button at the bottom of the screen, but especially since this is the lowest price it’s been in the last 30 days, it’s well worth buying.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

If smaller and sleeker is more your jam, go for the Apple iPad Mini, now 24 percent off for Prime Day. Upgrade to Touch ID (AKA no more center button!), all-day long battery life, and an 8.3-inch digital touch screen with high-quality Liquid Retina display.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Still watching shows with an Apple TV from five years ago? Wait until you upgrade to the Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) because you are going to love all the new features—like 64GB, 4K resolution, and an A12 bionic chip that boosts audio, video, and all graphics quality. It’s 40 percent off right now for Prime Day, so be sure to click “add to cart,” before the price hikes back up.

2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation)

A whopping 57 percent off, this 40-inch Smart Roku TV is more affordable than ever. It’s easy to use, intuitive, and has many streaming apps built in already—like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. Plus, you get access to 250+ free channels, from broadcast TV to live streaming channels.

TCL 40-Inch Class Three-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV

If you’re looking for a slightly larger TCL TV, this 55-inch option is $50 off and includes live TV, video games, music, and more. It’s outfitted with 4K Ultra HD resolution for the best picture quality, has enhanced motion clarity, and a HighBrightness Direct LED backlight that makes brighter images that are easier to make out—even during dark scenes.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV

Can’t fall asleep, but don’t want to disturb someone else? Whether you’re sharing a bed with your spouse, siblings, or a roommate, these sleep headphones are situated inside of a wearable headband, and connect to your phone through bluetooth. Stream a sleepytime podcast, play some ambient noise, or whatever you have to do to get some shuteye. Oh, and did we mention no one else will be able to hear it? It’s only $16.

Musicozy Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband

Smart plugs come in handy this day and age, but if your television, lights, and all other indoor devices are plugged into one, it’s time to take advantage of this $17 sale and grab one for your outdoor devices, too. Control outdoor bistro lights, the pool filter, or manual sprinklers from your phone with the help of the Outdoor Kasa.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug

No more garage code! This smart device connects to your phone, allowing you to open and close the garage door whenever you want, from wherever you want. It’s a whopping 37 percent off for Prime Day, so don’t let this one slip away before the day’s over.

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Save $50 on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for Prime Day. The bundle comes with a Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and a Ring Chime Pro. The Battery Doorbell Plus has Head-to-Toe HD+ Video that includes motion detection, privacy zone features, and Color Night Vision that works in the dark. You can sign up for Package Alerts, connect it to Alexa-enabled devices, and even stream its live feed on Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablets when the doorbell detects a person or package.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

For 30 percent off, the August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) secures your home with technology, rather than a standard lock and key. An upgrade to your existing deadbolt, it fits on the inside of the door, compatible with most single-cylinder deadbolts. It auto-locks and, through Wi-Fi, you can Auto-Unlock it, too, for hands-free unlocking. If you prefer it doesn’t auto-lock, you can set the timer to lock after a certain period of time. It also works with your favorite voice assistant, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings.

August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation)

Every year on Prime Day, Amazon Alexa devices see huge markdowns, so it’s always a good time to stock up on the latest generation. The Echo (4th Generation) is just $55 for a limited time, and it works with select streaming services like Amazon Music HD, Spotify, SiriusXM, voice-control sensors like lights, locks, and sensors, and can make hands-free phone calls to any of your friends and family that have an Echo device as well.

Echo (4th Generation)