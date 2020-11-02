This Best-Selling Organizer Makes the Ultimate Gift Wrapping Station—and It’s Just $25

If you have a closet that serves as a catch-all storage space for miscellaneous items like photo boxes, memorabilia, and heaps of gift wrap essentials, you’re not alone. But as we approach the holiday season, staying organized can help you avoid the stress and chaos that comes from digging through piles of wrapping paper, ribbons, gift boxes, and bows to find what you’re looking for—and this gift wrap storage container on Amazon is one simple way to do so.
The Zober premium gift wrap organizer allows you to store 18 to 24 wrapping paper rolls and includes two clear pockets for tissue paper, bows, tags, and more. The zip-up storage box is long enough to fit rolls of extra large wrapping paper, or you can use one of the removable dividers to leave extra space at the end for spools of ribbon.
It’s made with a durable, tear-- and water-resistant polyester fabric that’s wrapped around cardboard to hold its shape. It even comes with a removable velcro divider to separate rolls from ribbons or small gift boxes, so you don’t have to dig through the box to find what you need. The carrying handles also allow you to transport your gifting essentials to that secret wrapping spot in your home. What’s more, its slim design means it can easily fit under beds, on top of shelves, or stand upright in your closet for the ultimate space-saving storage solution.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
The gift wrap organizer has garnered a 4.7-star rating with over 1,300 five-star ratings from happy shoppers who say it holds more than they thought and saves massive amounts of closet space. It’s no wonder why this organizer is the number one best-selling gift wrap storage item on Amazon.
One reviewer wrote, “I love these organizers. I used to use a plastic container but would have to go through the entire container to find what I was looking for. These organizers help me keep all of my wrapping items in better shape and in easy to find pockets.”
“I had all my wrap, bags, tissue paper just shoved in a closet. This is so much nicer,” another person wrote. “Holds a good amount of wrap and the pockets are big enough for small/medium gift bags.”
Stay on top of the holiday gifting craze with this $25 storage container that keeps all of your gifting essentials in one place.