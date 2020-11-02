This Best-Selling Organizer Makes the Ultimate Gift Wrapping Station—and It’s Just $25

It’s made with a durable, tear-- and water-resistant polyester fabric that’s wrapped around cardboard to hold its shape. It even comes with a removable velcro divider to separate rolls from ribbons or small gift boxes, so you don’t have to dig through the box to find what you need. The carrying handles also allow you to transport your gifting essentials to that secret wrapping spot in your home. What’s more, its slim design means it can easily fit under beds, on top of shelves, or stand upright in your closet for the ultimate space-saving storage solution.