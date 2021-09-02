More Than 80,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Memory Foam Mattress—and Prices Start at Just $119
Don't let your nightly tossing and turning be because of an uncomfortable mattress—we all have plenty of other things to worry about. That said, searching for the perfect new mattress (and breaking the bank in the process) shouldn't be an item on your "Must Worry About Today" list either. Instead, let glowing reviews do the work for you and check out the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, which has amassed over 80,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and is one of the retailer's best-sellers.
I'll let that sink in for a second: more than 80 thousand perfect ratings, and more than 27,000 five-star reviews. Currently available in narrow twin, twin, full, queen, short queen, and king sizes, the top-rated mattress also comes in varying thicknesses: Choose from 6, 8, 10, and 12-inch options to really fit your bed—and your back's—needs.
To buy: $249; amazon.com.
The memory foam mattress is infused with green tea, which is meant to keep your mattress fresh, and charcoal, which blocks and absorbs moisture, preventing it from seeping into your mattress and causing odors. And it's CertiPUR-US certified, meaning it has been tested by an independent, accredited lab to ensure it meets strict criteria for durability, content, and emissions. That includes being free of formaldehyde, phthalates, ozone depleters, and more. To top it all off, the Zinus mattress comes efficiently compressed in a box (an added bonus for worry-free delivery, especially up narrow apartment building stairs). But don't worry, it expands to its original size and shape in 72 hours, and all you have to do is open and unroll it.
The best part is, this bed proves mattresses don't have to be expensive to be beloved by customers. The popular 10-inch queen option is just $249, but that's not even the cheapest one. Prices start at $119 for a 6-inch narrow twin, and some sizes are on sale right now. Plus they're all available for Prime delivery and come with a 10-year limited warranty. No matter which size you choose, the prices are unbeatable—and the reviews alone will have you dreaming of the mattress's reported long-lasting comfort.
One shopper who was initially skeptical of the mattress before buying ("'It's so cheap, how could it be any good?' I thought," they wrote. "I was also concerned it would be another one of those memory foam mattresses that made every bone in my body ache when I got up each day.") wound up loving it and even came back to their review two years later with an update. "[This] bed is STILL fantastic," they shared. "[I] use it every night and would still highly recommend. I actually told a friend and she bought a queen and loves it, too, and she has had hers for a year."
Comfortable, durable, affordable, top-rated, and fast delivery? Check, check, check, check, and check. I personally love a list of positives that goes on and on, so count me in. Hurry though—word on the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is spreading fast, so don't hit snooze on the buy button for too long.