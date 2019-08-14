Amazon Just Blew Us Away With Its Stylish New Furniture Line
And it’s actually affordable.
Gone are the days when back-to-school season meant drab dorm decor designed simply with functionality in mind. Now, brands are stepping up their game to offer college students (and savvy shoppers no longer in school) selections of furniture and decor that are as chic as they are efficient and affordable.
Take one of Amazon’s latest collection drops, Z by Novogratz, for instance. The line of decorative accessories and modern furnishings comes from the same husband and wife design team behind The Novogratz—a minimalist, budget-friendly home brand also available on Amazon. Although the new offerings are aimed at Gen Z college students, they caught our attention in a big way.
Affordable, functional, and seriously stylish, the collection includes much more than typical dorm decor. Picture mid-century modern accent chairs, chic bed frames chock-full of storage space, patterned duvet covers, and textured rugs.
One look at the line and you’ll wish you could have decorated your dorm or first apartment with furniture and accessories this cool. So whether you’re shopping for back-to-school essentials or the perfect decor for your grown-up apartment, here are nine home items from Z by Novogratz that stopped us in our tracks.
1
Novogratz Athena Computer Desk with Storage
A modern desk with plenty of storage room for planners and notebooks, this marble and gold piece is just what your home workspace needs. Add your laptop, a table lamp, and some small decorative accents to finish the look.
To buy: $79; amazon.com.
2
Novogratz Alivia Green Velvet Accent Chair
If you have space for an extra chair in your bedroom or living room, consider this vintage-inspired velvet number. It comes in a bright green, deep blue, or neutral gray material to suit any style.
To buy: $169; amazon.com.
3
Novogratz Helix Utility Cart
If you’re short on storage cabinets or simply love displaying your belongings out in the open, a utility cart is just the thing for you. This gold one features a streamlined design that could be used to store anything from books to bar essentials.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
4
Novogratz x Globe Electric Table Lamp
Whether you use it for late night studying or leisure reading, this matte black and gold table lamp will light up your space. It even comes with a USB charging port to easily add some juice to your phone or tablet.
To buy: $36; amazon.com.
5
Novogratz The Palm Blush II Black Art Framed Print
No room is complete without a little bit of art on the walls. Start your own gallery wall with this pink, green, and black palm print or let it stand alone.
To buy: $110; amazon.com.
6
Novogratz Scout Duvet Cover Set
Add a touch of design to your room with this patterned duvet cover. It features a subtle black and white print that will instantly elevate your space. Pair it with neutral sheets and a fun throw blanket.
To buy: from $80; amazon.com.
7
Novogratz by Momeni Indio Wool Hand Made Contemporary Area Rug
For a bit of texture, you can add a wool rug to any room. We love the contemporary striped design of this yellow, blue, and cream-colored rug with fringe.
To buy: $45; amazon.com.
8
Owen Full Bed
Although it’s not the cheapest bed frame, this piece comes with plenty of hidden storage space to make the purchase worth your while. Plus, the mid-century modern hairpin legs and sleek black material create a seriously stylish look.
To buy: $340; amazon.com.
9
Novogratz Throw
A good throw blanket is an essential whether you live in a dorm room or an expansive home. Toss this plush blanket on your sofa or bed to tie a room together.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.