Amazon Just Blew Us Away With Its Stylish New Furniture Line

Gone are the days when back-to-school season meant drab dorm decor designed simply with functionality in mind. Now, brands are stepping up their game to offer college students (and savvy shoppers no longer in school) selections of furniture and decor that are as chic as they are efficient and affordable.

Take one of Amazon’s latest collection drops, Z by Novogratz, for instance. The line of decorative accessories and modern furnishings comes from the same husband and wife design team behind The Novogratz—a minimalist, budget-friendly home brand also available on Amazon. Although the new offerings are aimed at Gen Z college students, they caught our attention in a big way.

Affordable, functional, and seriously stylish, the collection includes much more than typical dorm decor. Picture mid-century modern accent chairs, chic bed frames chock-full of storage space, patterned duvet covers, and textured rugs.

One look at the line and you’ll wish you could have decorated your dorm or first apartment with furniture and accessories this cool. So whether you’re shopping for back-to-school essentials or the perfect decor for your grown-up apartment, here are nine home items from Z by Novogratz that stopped us in our tracks.