The Under-$30 Adjustable Lazy Susan That Will Take Your Pantry to (Literal) New Heights

Here, we're all fans of cleaning and organization tools that clear up clutter almost instantly. Every so often, a product is so clever, it's got to be highlighted on its own. Today, that item is YouCopia Store's "Crazy Susan."
The Crazy Susan has the same functionality of the popular Lazy Susan tables, but in addition to rotating, it also adjusts in height. The convertible rack comes with two tiers that can each be repositioned at three different heights—5 inches, 6 inches, or 7 inches tall.
To buy: $23 (was $30); amazon.com.
Adjusting the height allows for larger items, like bags of flour and sugar, to be placed on the turntable with no issue. This way, you can keep all of your baking necessities in one easy-to-view spot. The function also allows you to customize the device whenever you please. Say you've just come home from the grocery with new marinades that happen to be a bit taller than the typical spices in your pantry. You won't need to push anything to the side to make room. Instead, adjust the height in a few seconds and keep your cabinets clean.
"These are a dream come true," wrote one five-star reviewer. "So many of these other lazy Susans are just lazy. This one takes it up 10 notches. It's the valedictorian of Susans. It needs to change its name because all the other Susans are the meme Susans. This one spins with ease, is so simple to clean, looks great, AND has removable sections."
The three removable bins that come with it can be placed on either tier to better categorize items, while also preventing any liquids from accidentally spilling over. This feature will come in handy if you use it in the refrigerator for condiments, or in your toiletry cabinet for foundations. To clean the bins, give them a rinse or put them in the dishwasher.
"Not sure why it took me so long to get one of these," wrote one shopper. "It has made a huge difference to my small pantry. It was easy to assemble, rotates smoothly, and it looks like it's going to last me for a very long time. You need this in your life!"
That recognition is common throughout the tool's reviews. It currently has 4.8 stars and more than 3,000 perfect ratings. For a gadget under $30, you can't get much better than that—unless, of course, you consider the 20 percent discount that's live right now. Shop the clever tool on sale at Amazon now.