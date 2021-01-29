The Under-$30 Adjustable Lazy Susan That Will Take Your Pantry to (Literal) New Heights

Adjusting the height allows for larger items, like bags of flour and sugar, to be placed on the turntable with no issue. This way, you can keep all of your baking necessities in one easy-to-view spot. The function also allows you to customize the device whenever you please. Say you've just come home from the grocery with new marinades that happen to be a bit taller than the typical spices in your pantry. You won't need to push anything to the side to make room. Instead, adjust the height in a few seconds and keep your cabinets clean.