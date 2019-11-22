6 Interior Designers Reveal the Worst Decorating Mistakes They Ever Made

"Early in my design career, I mistook myself for someone who likes color and decided to paint the bathroom of my Brooklyn apartment a bold, rich crimson. (I think I must have been reading too many Regency romance novels at the time and was having visions of an elegant portrait gallery in a British manor house circa Jane Austen.)

My mistake wasn't in the color I chose, but rather I wasn't experienced enough to know that a hue like that needs an impeccable application to pull off successfully—in other words, it's best left to professionals. My shoddy, DIY paint job, with its drips and uneven spots, made my bathroom look like a kill room on the TV show Dexter. Serial killer chic was definitely not the vibe I was going for, but it's definitely what I got!"

—Anne Sage, interior designer

