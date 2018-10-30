If You’ve Ever Wanted to Try a Weighted Blanket, Now’s Your Chance to Get One for 40% Off

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of weighted blankets—my current weighted blanket helps me sleep so well, and it’s the perfect companion for power naps and lazy Sunday afternoons. Still, I’ll readily acknowledge that my blanket—and many of the best weighted blankets—come at a steep price.

Yes, weighted blankets can help with anxiety, depression, insomnia, and stress, but at the end of the day, they’re also just blankets. Even when you’re paying for a high-quality one that will last a while (trust me, it’s worth the investment—poor quality blankets can bunch up, their fillings can crumble, and the softness of the cover can wear away quickly), you still want to be budget-savvy.

If you’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to test out a weighted blanket, or you’ve tried some budget options that didn’t last, now’s your chance to get a quality blanket at a steep discount—as much as 48 percent off, to be exact.

The Reviv Weighted Blanket launches today on Kickstarter, raising money from backers to help support the project. (As of press time, the campaign was less than $1,000 from reaching its goal.) Once it’s available for general retail early next year, the blanket will cost $269—but until the campaign ends December 14, you can get a blanket for as little as $139 for delivery in February 2019.

Like most weighted blankets, the Reviv blanket consists of a weighted interior with a soft, cozy exterior. Unlike other blankets, though, this one is made of eco-friendly bamboo, with thermoregulating and hypoallergenic properties—and a super-soft feel. Matching pillowcases are also available, and the 100 percent Lyocell Bamboo covers come in five color options. (Three are available as part of the Kickstarter campaign.)