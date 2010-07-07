7 Warm-Weather Pet Products

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
As the days heat up, outfit your four-legged friends with cool summer gear.
Essential Beach Collar

Water-resistant and antimicrobial, so you won’t have to worry about drying it out after a day spent splashing in the surf. Available in five colors and patterns, including tidal blue kaleidoscope (shown).

To buy: $32, allpetfurniture.com.

Cool Cot House

Walmart

The mesh bottom and raised construction of this shade tent allow air to circulate, while UV-treated fabric protects Fluffy from the hot sun.

To buy: $81 (medium); $101 (large), walmart.com.

Cool Treats Smoothies for Dogs

mr. barks smiths

Skip the dull old bone and give him something he’ll really drool over: all-natural and nondairy freeze-and-serve smoothies. Available in Fruit Delight and Apples & Bananas With Peanut-Butter flavor.

To buy: $7 for six servings, mrbarksmiths.com.

Deluxe Thermostatic Crate Fan

Amazon

With the help of an ingenious freezable insert, a three-piece “air-conditioner” soothes your pet with up to two hours of chilled air. It hooks onto nearly any crate or carrier, and includes a refill and vehicle adapter.

To buy: $53, amazon.com.

All Season Snuggly Sleeper Pet Bed

buy.com

Keep your pooch (or kitty) comfortable during the dog days in a plush bed with a cooling pad. Come fall, swap in the heated insert.

To buy: $88, buy.com.

Handi-Drink Pet Waterer

Amazon

This refillable 17-ounce bottle has a built-in dish and a control valve that doles out just the right amount of fresh, clean water to parched pets.

To buy: $9, amazon.com.

Pet Shower Massager

Petco

After a ruff day, pamper your furry friend with a refreshing spritz. This unique showerhead has stimulating rubber nubs and one-handed water-pressure control. Works with garden hoses, too. Available in green, pink, or blue.

To buy: $25.50, petco.com.

By Stephanie Sisco