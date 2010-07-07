7 Warm-Weather Pet Products
Essential Beach Collar
Water-resistant and antimicrobial, so you won’t have to worry about drying it out after a day spent splashing in the surf. Available in five colors and patterns, including tidal blue kaleidoscope (shown).
To buy: $32, allpetfurniture.com.
Cool Cot House
The mesh bottom and raised construction of this shade tent allow air to circulate, while UV-treated fabric protects Fluffy from the hot sun.
To buy: $81 (medium); $101 (large), walmart.com.
Cool Treats Smoothies for Dogs
Skip the dull old bone and give him something he’ll really drool over: all-natural and nondairy freeze-and-serve smoothies. Available in Fruit Delight and Apples & Bananas With Peanut-Butter flavor.
To buy: $7 for six servings, mrbarksmiths.com.
Deluxe Thermostatic Crate Fan
With the help of an ingenious freezable insert, a three-piece “air-conditioner” soothes your pet with up to two hours of chilled air. It hooks onto nearly any crate or carrier, and includes a refill and vehicle adapter.
To buy: $53, amazon.com.
All Season Snuggly Sleeper Pet Bed
Keep your pooch (or kitty) comfortable during the dog days in a plush bed with a cooling pad. Come fall, swap in the heated insert.
To buy: $88, buy.com.
Handi-Drink Pet Waterer
This refillable 17-ounce bottle has a built-in dish and a control valve that doles out just the right amount of fresh, clean water to parched pets.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
Pet Shower Massager
After a ruff day, pamper your furry friend with a refreshing spritz. This unique showerhead has stimulating rubber nubs and one-handed water-pressure control. Works with garden hoses, too. Available in green, pink, or blue.
To buy: $25.50, petco.com.
