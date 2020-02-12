Walmart’s Presidents Day Sale Has Insane Savings on Vacuums and Mattresses—Here’s Exactly What to Buy

Image zoom Walmart

Come February, there’s one weekend in particular that’s known for amazing shopping. Presidents Day weekend has some of the best sales of the year on more expensive items for your home, including TVs, mattresses, appliances, and furniture. And if you’re planning on taking advantage of the holiday weekend deals, we can promise that Walmart’s Presidents Day sale will offer some of the best of them—most items on sale are up to 50 percent off.

Through February 17, you can shop an amazing selection of markdowns across the whole site, including some of 2020’s most-wanted products from categories like home, beauty, tech, and toys. Plus, with so many cleaning tools and kitchen essentials discounted, now is the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning supplies and gadgets ahead of spring cleaning season.

Shop some of our favorite products below to take advantage of amazing prices before one of winter’s best sale weekends ends, and be sure to check Walmart’s homepage for the full list of Presidents Day deals so you don’t miss out on any savings.

