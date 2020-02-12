Walmart’s Presidents Day Sale Has Insane Savings on Vacuums and Mattresses—Here’s Exactly What to Buy
Expect to save hundreds on top brands like Dyson and iRobot.
Come February, there’s one weekend in particular that’s known for amazing shopping. Presidents Day weekend has some of the best sales of the year on more expensive items for your home, including TVs, mattresses, appliances, and furniture. And if you’re planning on taking advantage of the holiday weekend deals, we can promise that Walmart’s Presidents Day sale will offer some of the best of them—most items on sale are up to 50 percent off.
Through February 17, you can shop an amazing selection of markdowns across the whole site, including some of 2020’s most-wanted products from categories like home, beauty, tech, and toys. Plus, with so many cleaning tools and kitchen essentials discounted, now is the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning supplies and gadgets ahead of spring cleaning season.
Shop some of our favorite products below to take advantage of amazing prices before one of winter’s best sale weekends ends, and be sure to check Walmart’s homepage for the full list of Presidents Day deals so you don’t miss out on any savings.
Best Vacuum Deals
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $237 (was $400)
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $244 (was $330)
- BissellI PowerForce PowerBrush Full Size Carpet Cleaner: $89 (was $119)
- Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $299 (was $400)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $149 (was $169)
View more Walmart vacuum deals here.
Best Appliance Deals
- Instant Pot DUO60 6 7-Quart: $70 (was $98)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $300 (was $380)
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker: $179 (was $229)
- Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $45 (was $99)
- Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus: $109 (was $149)
- Magic Bullet 7-Piece: $20 (was $40)
- Haden Dorset 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle: $75 (was $100)
View more Walmart appliance deals here.
Best Mattress Deals
- Spa Sensations by Zinus 12” Theratouch Memory Foam Mattress, Queen: $280 (was $389)
- Modern Sleep 10.5” Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen: $218 (was $470)
- Lucid 10” Dual-Layered Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen: $208 (was $380)
- Slumber 1 by Zinus 8” Spring Mattress-in-a-Box, Queen: $153 (was $209)
View more Walmart mattress deals here.
Best TV Deals
- Sceptre 50” Class 4K UHD LED TV: $190 (was $400)
- JVC 50” Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV: $230 (was $349)
- Samsung 65” Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR: $478 (was $798)
- Sceptre 65” Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR: $350 (was $900)