Walmart Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled With Fall-Perfect Patio Furniture and Decor Starting at $3

You might typically associate patio weather with the summer months, filled with grilling, fireflies, and big, bright umbrellas. But let's be honest: The patio in the summer is usually too hot, you don't want to put on sunscreen, and you'd rather be inside, soaking up the air conditioning.

Fall, on the other hand, is the ideal time of year to enjoy your outdoor living area. Golden autumn light bathes everything in its reach, and the slight chill in the air is much appreciated after the dog days of summer. Instead of hotdogs and pasta salad, dining al fresco now includes festive fall recipes — pumpkin flavors, lots of apples, and sweets made with cinnamon and chai.

Before the season officially gets underway, though, you might want to take a look at your current outdoor setup. Similar to your wardrobe, your patio furniture and accessories may need a refresh as the seasons change. Walmart has an under-the-radar section where you can find everything you'd need for a patio revamp — from solar fairy lights that brighten shorter days to a privacy screen that creates the coziest of atmospheres — and some of the finds are even on sale.

To save you from endless searching and scrolling, we found some of the ultimate fall patio essentials to shop this season, with our favorites starting at just $3.

Shop Walmart Fall Patio Must-Haves

Everyone knows a great patio starts with the furniture. Snuggle up with a book and a blanket on the Better Homes & Gardens double chaise lounge chair, now $149 thanks to a massive $300 discount. A rocking chair is a good choice for smaller areas; it takes up less square space, but it's just as comfortable for afternoons spent outside in the cool air.

Since the sun goes down earlier in the colder months, you'll want to be prepared with plenty of artificial light. Add a bamboo tiki torch to up the aesthetics and extend the amount of time you can spend outdoors: This one is only $3 right now, so you can invest in a few to spread around. These solar-powered mountable step lights are another good option, illuminating the path out to your patio and ensuring you and your guests have complete visibility into the night.

You can't have a fall refresh without adding some autumnal colors and textiles. The earthy tones of this outdoor rug will complement any orange or yellow blooms, like these gorgeous Chrysanthemums, and add warmness to any outdoor space.

Of course, if you plan to spend time outside, you'll need heat to ward off the chill. Stack some logs on this rustic firewood rack to feed the flames in your fire pit or, if you don't have the room for real flames, invest in a heater, like this one on sale for $99, to keep your patio nice and toasty.

There are dozens of pieces of outdoor furniture and accessories to update your patio ahead of the first day of autumn, so be sure to take a look at the rest of Walmart's fall patio section, too.