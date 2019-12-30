You Only Have a Few Days Left to Shop Walmart’s Epic End-of-Year Sale
Now’s the time to snag that vacuum you’ve had your eye on.
Consider this your opportunity to finish the biggest shopping season of the year strong. But if online sales tend to overwhelm you—we’re looking at you Black Friday and Cyber Monday—the end of the year is filled with plenty of discounts to use to your advantage. Whether you’re gearing up for the new year by replacing old kitchen appliances or prepping for a floor-to-ceiling clean out of your home in honor of 2020, Walmart’s End-of-Year sale is here for just two more days.
With hundreds of dollars off products from top brands like Dyson, Instant Pot, Fitbit, and more, there’s no reason not to fill your cart. Now until New Year’s Day, you’ll find these items and more up to 40 percent off. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, cult-favorite items were selling fast, so you’ll want to squeeze in your online shopping before everything’s gone. We might not see deals this good until Memorial Day!
Below, we’ve rounded up everything worth shopping before Walmart’s last sale of the year ends.
Best Vacuum Deals
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $246 (was $400)
- Shark Navigator Professional Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $99 (was $139)
- BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac: $239 (was $269)
- Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $149 (was $179)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum: $144 (was $169)
View more Walmart vacuum deals here.
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $45 (was $99)
- The Pioneer Woman 6-Quart Instant Pot LUX60: $49 (was $99)
- Cuisinart Elite Collection 12-Cup Food Processor: $150 (was $199)
- Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker: $99 (was $125)
- Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Air Fryer: $49 (was $69)
- Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $79 (was $89)
View more Walmart kitchen appliance deals here.
Best Tech Deals
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $163 (was $199)
- RCA 65" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV: $430 (was $750)
- Google Smart Light Starter Kit: $29 (was $55)
- VIZIO 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar System: $198 (was $228)
- MOTILE Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $15 (was $58)
- Lenovo Smart Display 8" with Google Assistant: $99 (was $199)