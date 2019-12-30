You Only Have a Few Days Left to Shop Walmart’s Epic End-of-Year Sale

Now’s the time to snag that vacuum you’ve had your eye on.

By Madison Alcedo
December 30, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Walmart

Consider this your opportunity to finish the biggest shopping season of the year strong. But if online sales tend to overwhelm you—we’re looking at you Black Friday and Cyber Monday—the end of the year is filled with plenty of discounts to use to your advantage. Whether you’re gearing up for the new year by replacing old kitchen appliances or prepping for a floor-to-ceiling clean out of your home in honor of 2020, Walmart’s End-of-Year sale is here for just two more days. 

With hundreds of dollars off products from top brands like Dyson, Instant Pot, Fitbit, and more, there’s no reason not to fill your cart. Now until New Year’s Day, you’ll find these items and more up to 40 percent off. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, cult-favorite items were selling fast, so you’ll want to squeeze in your online shopping before everything’s gone. We might not see deals this good until Memorial Day! 

Below, we’ve rounded up everything worth shopping before Walmart’s last sale of the year ends.

Best Vacuum Deals 

View more Walmart vacuum deals here

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals 

View more Walmart kitchen appliance deals here

Best Tech Deals 

View more Walmart tech deals here

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com