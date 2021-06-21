Walmart's Epic Deals for Days Sale Is Here-and These 46 Home Products Are Up to 51% Off
Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't the only good times to save big at your favorite retailers. Take Walmart's Deals for Days event, which runs until June 24 online and June 23 in stores. The prices on vacuums, kitchen appliances, decor, and electronics are rivaling those from the holiday months-and from other big sales going on right now.
The internet-loved Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker that acts as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, and more, is now $40 off, and it's just one of the major deals. Its hands-off cooking method gets you out of the hot kitchen this summer and will help you speed up weeknight meals once back-to-school season hits.
Another appliance that will save you time and money? The iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, currently $300 off. It sucks up dry and wet messes alike and then automatically returns to its port to empty the debris and recharge. Pet owners will want to grab the Bissell Proheat Advanced Full-Size Carpet Cleaner to get rid of accidental pet messes and set-in stains on carpets, furniture, and more.
If it's entertainment you're after, you can grab the Roku Express 4k+ for under $30 and the Apple TV HD for less than $100 to make it feel like you brought a new TV into your home (without actually bringing a new TV into your home). But if you'd prefer to buy a brand new TV, Walmart has you covered there too: the Hisense 40" Roku Smart LED TV is on sale for 22 percent off.
More deals worth checking out: The stylish Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand to put that TV on. Customers love it because it's high-quality, easy to put together, and a great value-and it's an even better value now that it's under $140. For outdoor areas, the Best Choice Products Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl, on sale for 38 percent less than usual, will emit coziness when the temps start to drop, and the under-$300 Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill will allow you to enjoy a meal while doing so.
Shop the best home finds by category from Walmart's Deals for Days sale below. Hurry, we have a feeling they won't last as long as the sale, which ends June 24.
Best Kitchen Deals
- Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $59 (was $99)
- Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer, $69 (was $99)
- Farberware 20-Piece Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, $60 (was $70)
- Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker, $31 (was $41)
- The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Forged Cutlery Knife Block Set, $40 (was $70)
- Proctor Silex Digital Microwave Oven, $40 (was $50)
- Gibson Home Everyday Square 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, $21 (was $30)
- Honey Can Do Bamboo Bread Box with Roll-Top Cover and Cutting Board, $25 (was $44)
Best Cleaning Deals
- iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, $299 (was $599)
- Hoover Pro Clean Pet Carpet Cleaner, $99 (was $179)
- Bissell Proheat Advanced Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $99 (was $159)
- Mainstays Motion Sensor Trash Can, $35 (was $48)
- Shark Cordless Pet Pro Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $149 (was $259)
- Anker RoboVac G30 Verge with Home Mapping, $169 (was $350)
- Tineco Pwrhero 11 Cordless Vacuum, $149 (was $199)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Base, $329 (was $450)
Best Home Electronic Deals
- Roku Express 4k+, $29 (was $39)
- Apple TV HD, $99 (was $169)
- Hisense 40" Roku Smart LED TV, $178 (was $228)
- Google Nest Mini, $35 (was $49)
- HP DeskJet Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, $44 (was $59)
- Sylvania Wi-Fi Frame, $71 (was $79)
- TCL 32" Class 3-Series Roku Smart TV, $118 (was $200)
Best Bed and Bath Deals
- Noble Linens 8-Piece Bed in a Bag Bedding Set, $57 (was $67)
- Spa Sensations by Zinus 4" Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $99 (was $121)
- Under The Canopy Organic Cotton Bath Sheet, $23 (was $29)
- Linenspa Dreamer 10" Hybrid Mattress, $239 (was $299)
- Casa 7-Piece Solid Reversible Comforter Set With Sheets, $43 (was $49)
- Better Homes & Gardens Metallic Fabric Shower Curtain, $10 (was $20)
- Rest Haven Memory Foam Pillow 2 Pack, $20 (was $25)
- Better Homes & Gardens 2-Piece Ceramic Bath Accessory Set, $12 (was $25)
Best Furniture and Decor Deals
- Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand, $134 (was $179)
- Wood Rectangle Leaner Mirror Brown by Drew Barrymore Flower Home, $129 (was $149)
- Segmart Sectional Sofa, $1,080 (was $1,700)
- Better Homes & Gardens Papasan Bench with Cushion, $299 (was $400)
- Modern Wood X-Design Rectangle Coffee Table, $71 (was $91)
- Best Choice Products 5-Piece Kitchen Dining Table Set with Glass Table Top, $260 (was $300)
- Lifestyle Solutions Taryn Curved Arm Fabric Sofa, $270 (was $349)
- Woven Paths Farmhouse TV Stand, $240 (was $352)
Best Outdoor Deals
- Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill, $299 (was $500)
- Best Choice Products Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl BBQ Grill w/ Screen Cover, $43 (was $70)
- Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle, $192 (was $247)
- Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Floral Green Area Rug, $63 (was $89)
- Safavieh Newport Outdoor Modern Chaise Lounge Chair with Cushion, $265 (was $350)
- Better Homes & Gardens Glass Globe String Lights, $10 (was $13)
- Manor Park Wood Outdoor Patio Extendable Dining Table, $305 (was $449)
