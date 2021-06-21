Home Organizing

Walmart's Epic Deals for Days Sale Is Here-and These 46 Home Products Are Up to 51% Off

Shop Instant Pot devices, Shark vacuums, and Apple TVs.
By Stephanie Perry
June 21, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't the only good times to save big at your favorite retailers. Take Walmart's Deals for Days event, which runs until June 24 online and June 23 in stores. The prices on vacuums, kitchen appliances, decor, and electronics are rivaling those from the holiday months-and from other big sales going on right now.

The internet-loved Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker that acts as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, and more, is now $40 off, and it's just one of the major deals. Its hands-off cooking method gets you out of the hot kitchen this summer and will help you speed up weeknight meals once back-to-school season hits. 

Another appliance that will save you time and money? The iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop, currently $300 off. It sucks up dry and wet messes alike and then automatically returns to its port to empty the debris and recharge. Pet owners will want to grab the Bissell Proheat Advanced Full-Size Carpet Cleaner to get rid of accidental pet messes and set-in stains on carpets, furniture, and more. 

If it's entertainment you're after, you can grab the Roku Express 4k+ for under $30 and the Apple TV HD for less than $100 to make it feel like you brought a new TV into your home (without actually bringing a new TV into your home). But if you'd prefer to buy a brand new TV, Walmart has you covered there too: the Hisense 40" Roku Smart LED TV is on sale for 22 percent off.

More deals worth checking out: The stylish Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand to put that TV on. Customers love it because it's high-quality, easy to put together, and a great value-and it's an even better value now that it's under $140. For outdoor areas, the Best Choice Products Outdoor Fire Pit Bowl, on sale for 38 percent less than usual, will emit coziness when the temps start to drop, and the under-$300 Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill will allow you to enjoy a meal while doing so.

Shop the best home finds by category from Walmart's Deals for Days sale below. Hurry, we have a feeling they won't last as long as the sale, which ends June 24.

Best Kitchen Deals

Credit: walmart.com

Best Cleaning Deals

Credit: walmart.com

Best Home Electronic Deals

Credit: walmart.com

Best Bed and Bath Deals

Credit: walmart.com

Best Furniture and Decor Deals

Credit: walmart.com

Best Outdoor Deals

Credit: walmart.com
Home Organizing
View Series
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com