Walmart Just Marked Down Thousands of Items for Its Cyber Week Sale
Walmart is keeping the discounts going, and we’re here for it.
If you thought you had missed this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, think again. Some retailers are extending their deals through this week to benefit your holiday shopping, and with discounts still going on more than 1,000 items and counting, Walmart should be one site you refresh every day.
Walmart’s Cyber Week sale has some of the best discounts we’ve seen yet. You can score up to 60 percent off clothing and 40 percent off top tech gadgets and small kitchen appliances. Whether you’re shopping for marked-down Frozen II toys or an on-sale Instant Pot, Walmart’s prices are some of the best on the internet right now. Seriously, this sale is competing with the big-box retailer’s own Cyber Monday deals.
We’ve scoured the thousands of items that Walmart won’t mark down for much longer to find you the best Cyber Week deals that are worth shopping this year. See our top picks below, then fill your cart and cross gift-shopping off your long holiday to-do list!
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $49 (was $100)
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $40 (was $59)
- KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer: $199 (was $260)
- Ninja Performance 1000-Watt Blender: $50 (was $84)
- Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus: $100 (was $149)
- FoodSaver FM2000 Manual Vacuum Sealing System: $55 (was $120)
- George Foreman Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press: $20 (was $52)
View more Walmart kitchen appliance deals here.
Best Vacuum Deals
- iRobot Roomba 670 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum Cleaner: $197 (was $330)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum: $179 (was $279)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $250 (was $299)
- Shark Rotator Professional Upright Lift-Away Vacuum: $149 (was $238)
- Bissell Symphony Vacuum and Steam Mop: $110 (was $220)
View more Walmart vacuum deals here.
Best TV Deals
- Samsung 43" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV: $228 (was $500)
- RCA 32" Class HD (720P) LED TV: $90 (was $200)
- Sceptre 65" Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $380 (was $900)
- VIZIO 55" Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $398 (was $498)
- JVC 50" Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV: $249 (was $349)
View more Walmart TV deals here.
Best Tech Deals
- Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: $329 (was $459)
- Fitbit Charge 3: $130 (was $150)
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: $179 (was $229)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 16GB Android 6.0 Tablet: $148 (was $198)
- Lenovo ideapad S340 15.6" Laptop: $299 (was $449)
- Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $169 (was $249)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $29 (was $49)
- Roku Premiere+ 4K HDR Streaming Player: $29 (was $49)
View more Walmart tech deals here.
Best Toy Deals
- Disney Frozen 2 Ultimate Arendelle Castle: $159 (was $199)
- Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth: $19 (was $30)
- Barbie Dream House: $154 (was $199)
- Lego Classic Creative Fun 11005 (900 Pieces): $20 (was $40)
- Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition Board Game: $16 (was $20)
- Click N' Play Magnet Build Deluxe 100 Piece 3D Magnetic Tile Building Set: $38 (was $70)
- L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Chalet Doll House with 95+ Surprises: $207 (was $239)