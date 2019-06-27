Walmart’s 4th of July Sale Has Hundreds of Deals on Everything From the Instant Pot to Bissell Vacuums

Image zoom Walmart

Start prepping the red, white, and blue appetizers and finding your perfect fireworks viewing spot, because the 4th of July is just around the corner. When you turn your calendar to July and begin making plans for Independence Day, it’s one of the moments that truly feels like summer—whether you’re spending the holiday dining alfresco with your family or entertaining friends during a backyard barbecue.

If you’re like my family and have been sporting Old Navy’s 4th of July T-shirts (for 25 years now!), tradition runs deep for the 4th of July. But with some of America’s greatest traditions, also comes some of the best times of the year to score major savings on your home’s essentials, like kitchen appliances or backyard patio furniture.

Thanks to Walmart’s epic sales, including its 4th of July sale that’s happening now until July 7, you’ll find some of the biggest discounts of the summer on tons of items, like the customer-loved Instant Pot pressure cooker and a best-selling Bissell vacuum. So put down that (second) hot dog and browse some of our favorite deals from Walmart’s sale, listed below.

Instant Pot LUX60 6-Quart Programmable Pressure Cooker

To buy: $59 (was $99); walmart.com.

More Walmart home appliances deals to shop:

Best Choice Products Zero Gravity Chair Two Pack

To buy: $80 (was $167); walmart.com.

More Walmart patio and garden deals to shop:

Slumber 1 by Zinus 8" Queen Mattress-In-a-Box

To buy: $163 (was $209); walmart.com.

More Walmart home deals to shop:

Photos: Courtesy of Walmart