6 Bold, Unexpected Paint Colors for Every Room in Your Home

“People are a little nervous about using this color in their homes, but I think it really adds a lot of personality. Benjamin Moore’s Deep Rose would be fantastic in a dining room, a kids’ playroom, or in a powder room. The powder room, especially, is a great place to experiment with strong color. Red is an energizing color, though, so definitely don’t use it in a room that you want to relax or sleep in.”



—Tobi Fairley