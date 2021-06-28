This Tiny $21 Fan Keeps Shoppers Cool When Air Conditioning Just Isn't Enough
When temperatures skyrocket and humidity hits new highs, the best relief can be found by simply sitting in front of a fan. If you don't have air conditioning or want to avoid cranking it up as high as possible to save some money on your electric bill, a fan can make you feel cooler by circulating the air around you. It doesn't have to take up a lot of space or cost a ton of money, either. In fact, Amazon shoppers say Vornado's compact Pivot Air Circulator Fan "packs a big punch," and is priced at just $21.
The personal fan stands just 6 inches tall, so it can easily fit on a desk or nightstand without taking up too much room. Its design is sleek and futuristic, preventing it from sticking out in your space or being too much of an eyesore. It plugs into a wall and has three different settings, so you can adjust it as needed.
In spite of its small size, the fan makes a discernible difference, according to reviewers. "On its lowest setting, it gives off a very light subtle air flow-perfect for me to sleep to, and it's silent on this setting," one wrote. "The medium setting moves a fair amount of air to circulate in a room. Not [like] wind, more of a slight breeze that can be felt, even at around [10 feet] away. Also on medium, the fan can be heard, not loud or anything, you just know it's on. High [produces a] nice light breeze that can be easily felt at 10 to 12 feet away; not what I was expecting from such a small desk/nightstand fan, that's for sure."
Several shoppers find that the personal fan is well suited for keeping them cool while they sleep. "I've tried a number of different fans, and this one wins by far," said one customer who noted their wife is a light sleeper. "It delivers a focused 'beam' of air and is very quiet. The only air movement noise it does make is very consistent-no buffeting or vibrating-so it's easy to tolerate. It's powerful enough that I only need to use it on low."
To buy: $21; amazon.com
Some reviewers go so far as to call the Vornado fan a "life saver"-one even said the small device helped them stave off heat stroke when their air conditioning went out for a few days in the middle of summer.
For its low price of $21 and compact size, Vornado's Pivot Air Circulator Fan is a small solution to summertime heat-but one that can keep you comfortable, no matter what the forecast may have in store.