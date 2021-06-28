This Tiny $21 Fan Keeps Shoppers Cool When Air Conditioning Just Isn't Enough

In spite of its small size, the fan makes a discernible difference, according to reviewers. "On its lowest setting, it gives off a very light subtle air flow-perfect for me to sleep to, and it's silent on this setting," one wrote. "The medium setting moves a fair amount of air to circulate in a room. Not [like] wind, more of a slight breeze that can be felt, even at around [10 feet] away. Also on medium, the fan can be heard, not loud or anything, you just know it's on. High [produces a] nice light breeze that can be easily felt at 10 to 12 feet away; not what I was expecting from such a small desk/nightstand fan, that's for sure."