Nothing screams summer more than nautical stripes and a little cartoon whale smiling back at you, which just may happen to be the things you associate with the clothing brand Vineyard Vines. The brand just launched one of the biggest collaborations yet with Target, so if you thought your shopping addiction to Target couldn’t get any worse—think again.

After much anticipation (who else had an entire wishlist to add to their cart?!), you can finally shop the Vineyard Vines for Target collection online and in stores, which includes more than 300 items, most of which are $35 or less! Target dropped the collection early this morning, but you might want to finalize that shopping cart ASAP because we expect these limited-edition items to sell out fast. In fact, once the collection is sold out in stores and online, there won’t be a restock. *Heads to Target, immediately.*

Perfect for the whole family, the Vineyard Vines for Target collection includes clothing and swimwear for women, men, kids, babies, and even some accessories for your fur babies like dog leashes and bowls. Plus, what makes this launch so special is that many of the items are a first for the Vineyard Vines brand. For the first time, the company is releasing a complete set of indoor and outdoor decor and entertaining items for your home, kitchen, and pool.

What I love most about the Vineyards Vines for Target collection is that it truly sparks joy. Even if that saying is completely overused by now, these new items make you want to be beachside, under a palm tree, drinking a piña colada—I mean, just look at this six-person pool float that can be party-ready at a moment’s notice! If you can’t get enough of that effortless, breezy look for summer, which of course includes plenty of stripes, navy, and tropical prints, we suggest checking out our seven favorite items below. And don’t forget to take a peek at the entire Vineyard Vines x Target collection before it’s gone.

Straw Beach Bag with Whale Fob

Women's Striped Midi Skirt

Patchwork Whale Throw Pillow

Citronella 3-Wick Jar Candle with Whale Trim

Melamine Tray, Set of 4

Women's Gingham Long Sleeve Shirtdress

14" Lobsters Wooden Enamel Serving Bowl