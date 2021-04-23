VASAGLE Coat Rack, Shoe Bench
Shoppers Swear This 3-in-1 Coat Rack Looks and Feels ‘Much More Expensive’ Than it Really Is
It’s the one thing your hallway is missing.
Lately, we've been on the hunt for life-changing items that will make springtime so much better—whether they be cleaning essentials or stylish mom jeans—and this research has led us to an incredibly functional and clever coat rack that will help you reach any seasonal organization goals you have.
In addition to being a sturdy 10-hook coat rack, the Vasagle organizer is also a shoe holder and bench. It's the kind of hallway or entryway essential that shoppers say can completely clean up and makeover their space.
"[It] transformed my doorway from being a clutter of shoes," one reviewer wrote. Another praised its "incredible" functionality: "This serves a lot of purposes in my small space," they wrote. "Keeps my house way more clean and organized."
According to shoppers, you can fit up to 10 pairs of shoes on the bottom of this contraption, as well as dozens of hanging objects on top like purses, hats, scarves, and backpacks without worrying about any accidents. Each purchase comes with an anti-tipping kit to secure the organizer to the wall for added safety. As for assembly, most reviews note that it takes around a half-hour to get everything together—some used their own drills, but a wrench is included.
But perhaps the most impressive element of this rack is its price tag. For under $70, you get a 3-in-1 organizer that users say looks and feels "much more expensive" than it actually is.
The wood-like finish could be the reason for its chic appearance. You can pick from five different colorways, from a hazelnut brown that's emblematic of a farmhouse to a charcoal gray that fits right in with industrial interior design trends. An organizer that you'll actually enjoy looking at? No wonder it's garnered more than 5,500 perfect ratings and an average 4.7 stars.
Below, shop the 3-in-1 coat rack that will make your spring cleaning simpler.
Credit: amazon.com
To buy: $68; amazon.com.
