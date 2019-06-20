11 Secrets to Buying and Selling Furniture Online

Image zoom Clare Owen

Whether you routinely shop for secondhand furniture online or routinely wonder why anyone would bother, you already know: This is the Wild West of internet retail, where sketchy listings, shifty characters, and scarce rules are just part of the game. But those who know how to play that game can walk away with gold.

While Craigslist doesn’t look much different than it did in 1995, new apps and sites are making buying and selling secondhand furniture more user-friendly, and more shoppers are discovering the perks of decorating with upcycled pieces. “Vintage furniture can cost 70 to 80 percent less than new furniture and is often better made,” says Anna Brockway, cofounder and president of the resale site Chairish. Plus, broken-in items let you lend character to a room without the pressure of showroom shopping. “Buying used is one of the best ways to try new styles on for size. It’s a much smaller commitment than buying something full price and waiting 12 weeks for delivery,” notes San Francisco designer Eliza Kern.

Whatever you’d like to bring into (or take out of) your home, these insider strategies will help you navigate the complex world of furniture resale and come away with exactly what you want.

