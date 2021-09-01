Shoppers Call These Highly Absorbent Kitchen Towels 'Perfect'—and They're Less Than $5 Apiece
You probably know the value of a good kitchen towel. Whether yours lives on the oven handle or a hook by the sink, kitchen towels get put to work daily on multiple jobs, so they need to be absorbent and dry quickly. That's where this set of six kitchen towels come in.
Urban Villa's kitchen towels are trusted by thousands of Amazon shoppers and made with durability in mind. They're 100 percent cotton, so they're thick, soft, and highly absorbent, ready to mop up anything from grease spills to wet dishes (and they won't leave scratches behind, even on your most delicate dishware). Plus, each handcrafted towel has hemmed edges that won't fray after prolonged use.
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
And just look at their beautiful design, with those neatly placed stripes and mitered corners. Choose from several stripe colors, including burgundy, orange, pink, teal, and a patriotic-looking red and blue. At $25 per set, each towel costs just a little over $4.
As you scroll through the reviews and ratings on Amazon, one common praise stands out: These are the "perfect" towels. "Just the right thickness, and well made," one reviewer said, adding, "These are both attractive and do not disappoint on performance—instant absorption and very little lint when drying crystal wine glasses."
Another shopper loved the design of the towels so much that they found another use for them. "They make the perfect kitchen curtains," they wrote, including a photo. "I purchased the blue striped towels, and they were true to color and very soft and thick. They've been hanging for almost two months in direct sunlight and haven't faded. Overall I'm very happy with my purchase."
If you're looking for "superior dish towels" that don't leave a dripping mess behind, give this $25 kitchen towel set on Amazon a chance.