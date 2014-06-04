8 Unique Gifts for Dad
You’re the Father of the Year Card
While dad might not display his old high school trophies anymore (or perhaps he does—no judgment!), we guarantee a handwritten note inside this card will give him a sense of pride.
To buy: $4.50, etsy.com.
Featured June 2014
Leather Bottle Rack
Instead of storing his favorite bottles of vino scattered along the kitchen counter, gift him this handsome and strongly constructed leather rack to keep wine prettily stowed anywhere he likes.
To buy: $75, jaysonhome.com.
New York City Map
Choose dad’s favorite city in one of 70 color options for a unique gift that will make a lasting impression on him and his wall.
To buy: From $20, etsy.com.
Fly Rod Set
For the guy who loves to fish, this some-assembly-required fly-fishing set will not only keep him looking...well, “fly” out on the lake but it also comes complete with a sawtooth rod, fishing line, a spool, and flies.
To buy: $159, broquet.co.
Shoe Brush Set
Offer the dapper dad this set of five brushes that conveniently come in a travel bag for easy access and transport.
To buy: $45, brookfarmgeneralstore.com.
Akiko Petanque
For the dad who appreciates some outdoor fun, this game—similar to bocce—offers a great way to spend some quality time together.
To buy: $200, shophorne.com.
Huntsman Swiss Army Knife
You don’t need to live in the wilderness to appreciate this handy tool. This Swiss army knife features helpful gadgets for dad to use in a pinch.
To buy: $55, momastore.org.
Hey Dad You’re Rad
Have a cool dad with a west-coast vibe? He’ll definitely appreciate this graphic and simply put sentiment.
To buy: $4.50, etsy.com.
